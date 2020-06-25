Covid-19 seeded in the Western Cape much earlier than initially reported - Winde





The Western Cape is expected to experience the peak of its Covid-19 infections soon.

Premier Winde says most health officials agree that the virus most likely arrived in Cape Town earlier than initially thought.

This would explain the high number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities in the province.

Winde says the spread of Covid-19 in the Cape may have started during the tourist season earlier in the year, leading to an earlier community spread.

Epidemiologists across the country are all in agreement that we must have had much more early seeding of the virus, without it being detected or picked up. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Initially in South Africa, we measured imported cases versus local cases... because we have a strong tourism market, we had lots of South Africans coming home, lots of foreigners at the beginning of the year during our tourism season. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Early seeding was definitely [there], and that's why we're probably two or three weeks ahead of other provinces. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The premier says provincial health authorities are closely monitoring the coronavirus infections over the next few weeks.

As the Western Cape moves closer to its peak, Winde has urged residents to adhere to strict safety measures in order to avoid a second wave and a tightened lockdown.

If we are reaching that peak, it means we've still got to maintain our discpline. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Our projections were that at the end of June/beginning of July we'd reach our peak... It seems as though we are reaching the peak. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

