Today at 18:09
The long wait for restaurant regulations is taking its toll
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefan le Roux - Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais
Today at 19:08
EFF's leader opens up on the party's involved in the VBS Heist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Two money questions from listeners
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Why it's the perfect time to build a global business out of SA now
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 20:10
News focus: Demonstration against Gender-based Violence
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Saeed Nyovane
Today at 20:25
Hiking Feature with Tim Lundy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy
Today at 20:48
What to watch this weekend
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Kriedemann - Founder at Africa.film
Today at 21:05
Desiree Ellis Foundation
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Desiree Ellis - Head coach at Banyana Banyana
Today at 21:31
Grace Counselling offers free online counselling to medical professionals
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kerry Frizelle
An hour with Mayor Dan Plato playing Just the Hits

25 June 2020 2:09 PM
by
Tags:
JustTheHits

A hour of Cape Town's first citizen's favourite songs of the 80s

If you have not heard the other shows with popular personalities that are broadcast each Saturday from 10 am for an hour of great music and their stories about what made those so special to them, catch up with all of them here.

This week Mayor Dan Plato will be spinning the discs of the hits he loves and hopes you do to.


25 June 2020 2:09 PM
by
Tags:
JustTheHits

More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

stuart-taylor-close-upjpg

Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor

19 June 2020 6:16 PM

Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am.

tracey-lange-insta-pic-in-studiopng

Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s

12 June 2020 6:36 PM

Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am.

