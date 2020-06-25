Still no word on restaurant regulations, one week after Ramaphosa's announcement





On Wednesday last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the relaxation of level 3 lockdown and the reopening of sit-down restaurants, cinemas, theatres, salons, and more.

Last week Friday, the government gazetted regulations officially reopening the beauty industry and outlining the rules governing personal care services.

However, the government still hasn't said anything about the restaurant trade.

The Restaurant Association of SA has now sent a legal letter to the Department Of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) asking for answers.

It's appealing with the government to urgently publish trading regulations.

The association's CEO Wendy Alberts says delays are further crippling the industry.

Many iconic restaurants have permanently closed due to the devastating impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Alberts says the industry is disappointed that the government has not shown any sense of urgency.

She says the industry deserves better.

We've had absolutely no communication from the government whatsoever. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

It's been a difficult time, we are completely decimated. Every day that we leave it, there are more and more restaurants announcing that they are closing permanently. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

I can't understand why government is not giving higher regard to the contribution we make to tourism, employment, and the GDP. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

We've been left high and dry. Many of our restaurants can't hold out for another day. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

