Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000.

Every Wednesday, Pippa Hudson asks motoring journalist Ciro de Siena to answer listeners’ questions related to cars.

Considering the state of the economy, this week’s question is bound to be of interest to many.

Toyota metal logo up close. Image: 123rf.com

Related article: New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900?

Listener’s question:

What is the best car to buy for R80 000, or less?

De Siena’s answer:

You’d have to go used, and almost certainly older than five years. It might be easier to say what not to buy!

Statistically, you’re better off in a Japanese or Korean car. We’ve got tons of data on that. The reliability is just superior. You’re looking at Honda, Mazda, Toyota, Suzuki, Hyundai and Kia.

Something like a Hyundai i10, a Toyota Yaris, a Suzuki Swift – the 1.2 GA is the model I’d look at; and the Kia Picanto.

Fairly old and high mileage, but relatively easy to maintain and reliable compared to the rest of the market.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 4:19].

Recommended

More from MyMoney Online

rich wealthy businessman salary 123rf 123rfbusiness

'Eskom has 3rd-highest average salary in South Africa'

25 June 2020 11:58 AM

MultiChoice, Vodacom, Eskom and the SABC pay the highest average salaries in South Africa, according to MyBroadband.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni

[WATCH] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presents historic emergency budget

24 June 2020 11:48 AM

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's vital address is done and dusted. Watch it, right here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients

24 June 2020 9:37 AM

Insurers aren't paying clients who took out policies that cover losses incurred due to infectious diseases such as Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Warren Buffett

Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons

22 June 2020 3:01 PM

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House home residential property rent rental landlord tenant buy-to-let letting

Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop

22 June 2020 1:22 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190220-tito-mbowenieditedjpg

'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch'

22 June 2020 11:43 AM

"Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we’ve seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cow cattle funny 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required

22 June 2020 9:20 AM

"A genius idea! You just invest; they raise the cattle for you," says personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday'

18 June 2020 1:37 PM

Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ford-figo-freestylejpg

Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700?

17 June 2020 3:27 PM

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capitec bank

Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine

11 June 2020 2:28 PM

It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

There are 238 COVID-19 cases in Gauteng schools - dept

25 June 2020 5:27 PM

900+ CT refugees to be repatriated if they refuse to reintegrate into society

25 June 2020 5:07 PM

Fritz welcomes disciplinary action against officer who ‘turned away’ rape victim

25 June 2020 4:54 PM

