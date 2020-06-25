Death of blind activist from Covid-19 highlights vulnerabilities of disabled
It is just over three months since Cape Talk's Lester Kiewit spoke to Heidi Volkwijn from the League of Friends of the Blind (Lofob) about the threat of Covid-19 for blind and visually impaired people.
Heidi spoke about the necessity for blind people to use their hands to navigate through the world and how that could put them at greater risk for contracting the virus.
On Saturday Heidi herself died from Covid-19, her husband Barry had passed away just hours before.
Her Lofob colleague, Dr. Armand Bam spoke to Lester Kiewit on Thursday and says those living with disabilties have largely been forgotten during the pandemic.
If you consider where government focus was, where businesses focus was, the most vulnerable in our communities tend to be overlooked when disasters strike.Dr Armand Bam, Executive director - League of Friends of the Blind (Lofob)
It's those who are invisible in society who are often not taken care of.Dr Armand Bam, Executive director - League of Friends of the Blind (Lofob)
That is almost a daily experience for people with disabilities.Dr Armand Bam, Executive director - League of Friends of the Blind (Lofob)
RELATED: We've lost two giants - LOFOB director pays tribute to Heidi and Barry Volkwijn
Listen to the full conversation with Dr Bam below:
Click below to hear Lester Kiewit's March interview with Heidi Volkwijn who died on Saturday:
