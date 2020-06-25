CT folk group Hatchetman reunites for virtual National Arts Fest





For the first time in its history, the National Arts Festival is being held entirely online, from 25 June to 5 July 2020.

WATCH: It's Day 1 of the Virtual National Arts Festival

The festival has kept its historic Fringe programme, an open, experimental platform for all kinds of artists to test new ideas and collaborate.

Hatchetman will form part of the virtual Fringe (vFringe) line-up with an 80-minute set.

The festival's vFringe events will be individually ticketed, starting from R25 a show.

Hatchetman frontman Jono Tait says the vFringe performance will take viewers on a journey through the band’s evolution over the years, including several periods of strife.

The Cape Town-based group will perform new and old songs, new instrumentation, and re-imagined classics to illustrate the different time periods in the band’s history.

Members of the Hatchetman band record their set for the Virtual National Arts Festival. Image: Facebook/Tendekai Nhete

Tait says the four-piece band has also released a new single titled The Dream, which aims to spread a message of harmony and unit.

The show that we are putting on at Fringe Fest is a quartet show. Jono Tait, Member of Hatchetman

The idea behind the show is that we are telling the show is that we're telling the story of why we're sometimes two, why we're sometimes three, and why we're sometimes four. Jono Tait, Member of Hatchetman

We're playing music that represents all the different stages of the band. Jono Tait, Member of Hatchetman

The core group has always been the trio; myself and brothers Nicholas and Matthew Nick Catto. Jono Tait, Member of Hatchetman

