WC schools preparing for next influx of learners
It's close to a month since teaching resumed in schools across the country, following weeks of homeschooling for thousands of learners.
Schools closed back in March in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Grades 7 and 12 went back to the classroom on 8 June with very little idea of what to expect.
CapeTalk's Zain Johnson caught up with Kerry Mauchline of the Western Cape Education Department to find out how students and teachers are coping.
Learners have just stepped up to the plate and followed all the new, weird protocols that they have to follow.Kerry Mauchline, Media Liaison Officer, Education Ministry Western Cape
In the run up to schools reopening earlier this month, several teaching unions had criticized the move saying most schools were simply not ready and reports of many not having received safety materials.
So with other grades expected to return on 6 July how prepared are schools in the province for the added influx of learners?
More items are being delivered all the time.Kerry Mauchline, Media Liaison Officer, Education Ministry Western Cape
Earlier this week it was confirmed that over 100 pupils at an Eastern Cape high school had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mauchline says there are lessons to be learned from that situation.
We were alerted to the situation quite quickly...but we examined our protocols and said could this be a scenario that occurs here?Kerry Mauchline, Media Liaison Officer, Education Ministry Western Cape
We always expected we were going to have cases in schools, we were never going to have no cases.Kerry Mauchline, Media Liaison Officer, Education Ministry Western Cape
