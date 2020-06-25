Streaming issues? Report here
WC schools preparing for next influx of learners

25 June 2020 4:55 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer
Schools
Back to School
MEC Debbie Schafer
#Backtoschool
covid in schools

Pupils in grades 7 and 12 returned to school earlier this month, next month they'll be joined by learners from other grades...

It's close to a month since teaching resumed in schools across the country, following weeks of homeschooling for thousands of learners.

Schools closed back in March in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Grades 7 and 12 went back to the classroom on 8 June with very little idea of what to expect.

CapeTalk's Zain Johnson caught up with Kerry Mauchline of the Western Cape Education Department to find out how students and teachers are coping.

Learners have just stepped up to the plate and followed all the new, weird protocols that they have to follow.

Kerry Mauchline, Media Liaison Officer, Education Ministry Western Cape

In the run up to schools reopening earlier this month, several teaching unions had criticized the move saying most schools were simply not ready and reports of many not having received safety materials.

So with other grades expected to return on 6 July how prepared are schools in the province for the added influx of learners?

More items are being delivered all the time.

Kerry Mauchline, Media Liaison Officer, Education Ministry Western Cape

Earlier this week it was confirmed that over 100 pupils at an Eastern Cape high school had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mauchline says there are lessons to be learned from that situation.

We were alerted to the situation quite quickly...but we examined our protocols and said could this be a scenario that occurs here?

Kerry Mauchline, Media Liaison Officer, Education Ministry Western Cape

We always expected we were going to have cases in schools, we were never going to have no cases.

Kerry Mauchline, Media Liaison Officer, Education Ministry Western Cape

RELATED: Reopening of schools proposed for 6 May but Naptosa says schools aren't ready

Listen to the full interview below:


Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Architect construction infrastructure building 123rf hard hat blueprint

'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!'

25 June 2020 9:38 AM

"The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brazilian Brazil Jair Bolsonaro 123rf 123rfworld

I order you to wear a mask! – Brazilian judge to President Jair Bolsonaro

24 June 2020 1:24 PM

"Imagine a US court telling Donald Trump to wear a mask!" says Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni

[WATCH] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presents historic emergency budget

24 June 2020 11:48 AM

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's vital address is done and dusted. Watch it, right here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Refugee-centre-CT-queue.jpg

Minister Zulu explains where she will find the money to pay asylum seekers

24 June 2020 10:54 AM

The Pretoria High Court ordered that R350 Covid-19 social grant be extended to asylum seekers and special permit holders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients

24 June 2020 9:37 AM

Insurers aren't paying clients who took out policies that cover losses incurred due to infectious diseases such as Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200518-mkhizejpg

'Devastating and decimating' Covid-19 storm on it's way - Health Minister

23 June 2020 5:26 PM

The number of coronavirus cases in the Nelson Mandela Bay is nearing 5,000 and is expected to double in the next 10 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ventilator hospital icu intensive care 123rf 123rflifestyle

Western Cape Covid-19 death toll rises to 1,500

23 June 2020 4:48 PM

The Western Cape has recorded 76 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 1,500.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crazy funny man working from home on desktop computer 123rf 123rfbusiness

Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty

23 June 2020 3:28 PM

"They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

SA launches its first Covid-19 vaccine trial

23 June 2020 1:48 PM

The vaccine developed at the University of Oxford will be undertaken in a separate South African study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sassa

Had your Covid-19 relief fund grant application rejected? Read this...

23 June 2020 12:35 PM

Sassa's Henry De Grass gives an update on the Covid-19 relief grant and explains what you can do if your application was rejected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

