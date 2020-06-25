Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences?
EFF leader Julius Malema has defended his relationship with individuals implicated in the multi-billion-rand saga, maintaining that VBS should not have been placed under curatorship, but rescued as it is a black-owned bank.
He spoke to a selected panel of reporters, and claims it was a smear campaign.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wanted to know why reporters entertain Malema at all, since he bans journalists from media conferences if they don't like what is being written about the EFF.
I think it's important to take an opportunity to sit down with a leader of the third biggest political party and put questions to him...Mahlatse Mahlase, chair - South African National Editors' Forum
Scorpio investigative reporter Pauli van Wyk was offered a seat, but she declined based on the fact that Daily Maverick and Amabungani remained banned - and she said she did not want to provide the EFF with a PR opportunity.
I think our job as journalists is to put those questions to the people and we continue to do it...I said to him you actually banned them because they are critical of you...Mahlatse Mahlase, chair - South African National Editors' Forum
(We did not learn) anything particularly new...we put the questions to him and the SA public can then decide if there's anything...Mahlatse Mahlase, chair - South African National Editors' Forum
Listen to the interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences?
