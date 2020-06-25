'It is swept aside and never reported on' - DA MP Kohler-Barnard on farm attacks





The DA's Dianne Kohler-Barnard has accused the media of failing to report on farm murders.

It's as the party calls on Parliament to debate the issue in light of what it calls the ANC's 'denialism'.

Kohler-Barnard spoke to CapeTalk's John Maytham about the increase in farm attacks during lockdown and why the DA believes the situation is a national emergency.

The viciousness of the attacks have really shaken everybody... Dianne Kohler-Barnard, Chairperson - Democratic Alliance (DA) Rural Safety Workstream

No life is worth more than any other but the difference between a murder in town and one in a rural setting is the isolation and so attackers have far more time... Dianne Kohler-Barnard, Chairperson - Democratic Alliance (DA) Rural Safety Workstream

The DA has requested a debate of national importance in the National Assembly on the scourge of farm attacks and murders across the nation. It is critical that Parliament uses its platform to highlight the plight of the rural community. - @DKB20 https://t.co/S90691aExr — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 25, 2020

Kohler-Barnard outlined some of the fifteen proposals the DA is making to tackle the 'scourge' of farm attacks.

First and foremost we're calling for a national debate in Parliament to raise the levels of everyone's knowledge of what is going on because it is something that is swept aside, never reported on, never covered. Dianne Kohler-Barnard, Chairperson - Democratic Alliance (DA) Rural Safety Workstream