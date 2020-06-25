Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:31
Grace Counselling offers free online counselling to medical professionals
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zain Johnson
Today at 21:45
Mdzananda Animal Clinic Wagging Winter Shoebox drive
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nicole Fritz: I fear Covid-19 schooling may have long-term effects on young kids Columnist Nicole Fritz says she's concerned that the conditions in classrooms and playgrounds will have an impact on children's so... 25 June 2020 6:35 PM
CT folk group Hatchetman reunites for virtual National Arts Fest Acoustic folk-rock band Hatchetman will entertain online audiences on the virtual Fringe (vFringe) 'stage' as part of a reimagined... 25 June 2020 5:58 PM
'It is swept aside and never reported on' - DA MP Kohler-Barnard on farm attacks Dianne Kohler-Barnard speaks to John Maytham about the increase in farm attacks during lockdown and the lack of media coverage... 25 June 2020 5:34 PM
View all Local
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!' "The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant. 25 June 2020 9:38 AM
Perhaps it is time for Helen Zille to fall on her sword - John Moodey 'Zille's tweets speak of ignorance and superiority and is very hurtful to the majority of our citizens,' says DA Gauteng leader. 25 June 2020 9:24 AM
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constit... 24 June 2020 12:51 PM
View all Politics
Scared that you may lose your entire life's savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned? 25 June 2020 7:37 PM
Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions Conveyancers and estate agencies are exasperated with the deeds office closing and re-opening and closing again. 25 June 2020 7:07 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
CT folk group Hatchetman reunites for virtual National Arts Fest Acoustic folk-rock band Hatchetman will entertain online audiences on the virtual Fringe (vFringe) 'stage' as part of a reimagined... 25 June 2020 5:58 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 25 June 2020 4:16 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
View all Entertainment
I order you to wear a mask! – Brazilian judge to President Jair Bolsonaro "Imagine a US court telling Donald Trump to wear a mask!" says Barbara Friedman. 24 June 2020 1:24 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Nicole Fritz: I fear Covid-19 schooling may have long-term effects on young kids

25 June 2020 6:35 PM
by
Tags:
Primary school
Nicole Fritz
grade 1
COVID-19
Covid-19 schooling
young children

Columnist Nicole Fritz says she's concerned that the conditions in classrooms and playgrounds will have an impact on children's social skills.

Fritz is a public interest lawyer and the mother of a six-year-old boy who returned to primary school at the start of June.

She's written an opinion piece on BusinessLive about the possibility that young kids could be scarred by Covid-19 schooling.

RELATED: Cape principals plead with govt to review decision to reopen schools

Fritz argues that Covid-19 schooling may impact the way younger children relate to their peers, the schooling environment, and the community at large.

She says the current learning environment breeds suspicion among young children and lacks human connection.

While schools are doing everything possible to comply with best practices, many children have not been prepared for these unprecedented times.

[My son] is going to school, he's wearing a mask. He has a special little area in the classroom which is tapped off.

Nicole Fritz, columnist

It is a very different environment from what we typically think of as normal for a rambunctious little six-year-olds.

Nicole Fritz, columnist

I fear that the changes in this environment will have long-term effects and consequences for their outlooks, particularly for those young people who are making their first independent forays into the world in this environment.

Nicole Fritz, columnist

It's one of the big dilemmas of this time, confronting parents who have the choice as to whether they are going to send their children back or not.

Nicole Fritz, columnist

Unwittingly, masking children up, telling them that human touch is prohibited is going to breed suspicion of contact of others and a sense that others will put them in danger.

Nicole Fritz, columnist

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


25 June 2020 6:35 PM
by
Tags:
Primary school
Nicole Fritz
grade 1
COVID-19
Covid-19 schooling
young children

Recommended

More from Local

hatchetman-bandjpg

CT folk group Hatchetman reunites for virtual National Arts Fest

25 June 2020 5:58 PM

Acoustic folk-rock band Hatchetman will entertain online audiences on the virtual Fringe (vFringe) 'stage' as part of a reimagined National Arts Fest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181029black-monday003jpg

'It is swept aside and never reported on' - DA MP Kohler-Barnard on farm attacks

25 June 2020 5:34 PM

Dianne Kohler-Barnard speaks to John Maytham about the increase in farm attacks during lockdown and the lack of media coverage...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

WC schools preparing for next influx of learners

25 June 2020 4:55 PM

Pupils in grades 7 and 12 returned to school earlier this month, next month they'll be joined by learners from other grades...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

heidijpg

Death of blind activist from Covid-19 highlights vulnerabilities of disabled

25 June 2020 3:08 PM

Disability rights activist Heidi Volkwijn died from Covid-19 on Saturday weeks after speaking to CapeTalk about Covid-19 concerns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191020mmusi

What should we make of Helen Zille's latest Twitter scandal?

25 June 2020 2:17 PM

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about Zille's most recent social media scandal...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-wearing-face-maskjpg

Covid-19 seeded in the Western Cape much earlier than initially reported - Winde

25 June 2020 2:10 PM

Premier Alan Winde says the coronavirus had probably already seeded itself in the province long before the first case was confirmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-cticc-field-hospitaljpg

WC days away from running out of ICU beds

24 June 2020 5:29 PM

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, provincial MEC for Health speaks to John Maytham about the purchase of beds from the private sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

heidi-volkwijn-lofob-facebook-cropped-imagejpg

We've lost two giants - LOFOB director pays tribute to Heidi and Barry Volkwijn

24 June 2020 4:52 PM

Well-known disability rights activist Heidi Volkwijn and her husband Barry died from Covid-19 on Saturday 20 June, just hours apart.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drone-footage-shark-encounterpng

[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett

24 June 2020 3:13 PM

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a safety warning for surfers and swimmers after a very close shark encounter was caught on camera.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pule2gif

Tshegofatso Pule murder accused hires private lawyer

24 June 2020 2:22 PM

EWN reporter Kgomotso Moside was in court and says there were objections in court from members of the EFF and ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Why journalist Pauli van Wyk will never be part of Malema's 'PR exercise'

Politics

Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Covid-19 seeded in the Western Cape much earlier than initially reported - Winde

Local

EWN Highlights

Mabuza: Dlamini-Zuma is not functioning as a de facto prime minister

25 June 2020 8:48 PM

WHO announces end to 10th Ebola outbreak in DRC

25 June 2020 7:56 PM

Mabuza: Eskom moving in the right direction under De Rutyer

25 June 2020 6:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA