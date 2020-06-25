Nicole Fritz: I fear Covid-19 schooling may have long-term effects on young kids
Fritz is a public interest lawyer and the mother of a six-year-old boy who returned to primary school at the start of June.
She's written an opinion piece on BusinessLive about the possibility that young kids could be scarred by Covid-19 schooling.
RELATED: Cape principals plead with govt to review decision to reopen schools
Fritz argues that Covid-19 schooling may impact the way younger children relate to their peers, the schooling environment, and the community at large.
She says the current learning environment breeds suspicion among young children and lacks human connection.
While schools are doing everything possible to comply with best practices, many children have not been prepared for these unprecedented times.
[My son] is going to school, he's wearing a mask. He has a special little area in the classroom which is tapped off.Nicole Fritz, columnist
It is a very different environment from what we typically think of as normal for a rambunctious little six-year-olds.Nicole Fritz, columnist
I fear that the changes in this environment will have long-term effects and consequences for their outlooks, particularly for those young people who are making their first independent forays into the world in this environment.Nicole Fritz, columnist
It's one of the big dilemmas of this time, confronting parents who have the choice as to whether they are going to send their children back or not.Nicole Fritz, columnist
Unwittingly, masking children up, telling them that human touch is prohibited is going to breed suspicion of contact of others and a sense that others will put them in danger.Nicole Fritz, columnist
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
