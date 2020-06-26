Streaming issues? Report here
Nightmarish audio drama captures Richard Nixon's descent into madness

26 June 2020 11:16 AM
by
Tags:
National Arts Festival
production
Virtual National Arts Festival
Audiodrama
Nixon in Agony
Adam Donen
Steven Berkoff
Robert Harder

Cape Town-born director, composer and writer Adam Donen is premiering his audio drama 'Nixon in Agony' at the virtual National Arts Festival.

Once the audience puts on their headphones, they'll be transported into the Oval Office on the eve of US President Richard Nixon’s resignation.

Nixon in Agony, made to be experienced digitally via stereo headphones, tells the story of Nixon’s last night in the White House.

The engrossing production is based on actual historical accounts of the final 24 hours of his reign, the night before his televised resignation speech.

Nixon is played by theatre and cinema legend Steven Berkoff.

Berkoff recorded the role of Nixon while working from London, connected to director Donen, in Germany, via Zoom.

Stage and cinema legend Steven Berkoff works on 'Nixon in Agony'. Image: Ela Stipicic.

The audience is placed inside Nixon's head using psycho-acoustic and binaural effects created by Grammy Award-winning audio producer Robert Harder, who is based in Los Angeles.

Donen says the production experiments with sonic space, using mix and sound design techniques that create a nightmarish mood.

The effects allow you to put on stereo headphones, listen to the piece at home, and to be transported first into the Oval Office and then indeed into Richard Nixon's head.

Adam Donen, Director

During some of the more nightmarish scenes, you will hear voices in his (and your) head, as well as footsteps walking around you. It will feel as if they're in the room with you.

Adam Donen, Director

Steven Berkoff does intensity better than anybody

Adam Donen, Director

Watch the teaser below:

This year’s virtual National Arts Festival (NAF) is taking place from 25 June until July 5 on the festival's website.

Listen to Adam Donen explain what his production is all about:


