Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with Daniel Winter from Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Winter
Today at 10:33
Steam Summer Sale
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips talks about the future
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
W Cape Health MEC: How Covid sparks become flames Health MEC NomaFrench Mbombo, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the province's Covid-19 hotspot strategy. 26 June 2020 9:47 AM
Nicole Fritz: I fear Covid-19 schooling may have long-term effects on young kids Columnist Nicole Fritz says she's concerned that the conditions in classrooms and playgrounds will have an impact on children's so... 25 June 2020 6:35 PM
CT folk group Hatchetman reunites for virtual National Arts Fest Acoustic folk-rock band Hatchetman will entertain online audiences on the virtual Fringe (vFringe) 'stage' as part of a reimagined... 25 June 2020 5:58 PM
View all Local
Why journalist Pauli van Wyk will never be part of Malema's 'PR exercise' Daily Maverick and others have been banned from attending EFF gatherings and she says his opportunistic invitation gets a hard no. 25 June 2020 2:35 PM
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!' "The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant. 25 June 2020 9:38 AM
Perhaps it is time for Helen Zille to fall on her sword - John Moodey 'Zille's tweets speak of ignorance and superiority and is very hurtful to the majority of our citizens,' says DA Gauteng leader. 25 June 2020 9:24 AM
View all Politics
Scared that you may lose your life savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned? 25 June 2020 7:37 PM
Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions Conveyancers and estate agencies are exasperated with the deeds office closing and re-opening and closing again. 25 June 2020 7:07 PM
View all Business
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 25 June 2020 4:16 PM
Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000 Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000. 25 June 2020 2:42 PM
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocall... 24 June 2020 2:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
CT folk group Hatchetman reunites for virtual National Arts Fest Acoustic folk-rock band Hatchetman will entertain online audiences on the virtual Fringe (vFringe) 'stage' as part of a reimagined... 25 June 2020 5:58 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 25 June 2020 4:16 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

W Cape Health MEC: How Covid sparks become flames

26 June 2020 9:47 AM
by
Tags:
WC Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo
COVID-19
Coronavirus hotspots

Health MEC NomaFrench Mbombo, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the province's Covid-19 hotspot strategy.

This week the Western Cape government rolled out its Covid-19 hotspot strategy, which it hopes can prevent deaths and bring infections under control.

Each hotspot is overseen by a Western Cape MEC and a HOD, reporting back to cabinet on plans and progress regularly. Each report focuses on issues including case management, quarantine and isolation, civil compliance, slowing the spread, and humanitarian relief.

Western Cape Health MEC, NomaFrench Mbombo, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the province's Covid-19 hotspot strategy that was rolled out this week.

It starts as a spark and then becomes a flame, a flame is what we refer to as the clusters that came from areas such as supermarkets. The from a flame it goes to a hotspot.

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

She says hotspots are part of the stages of the epidemic, and in the Western Cape, this stage came earlier than the rest of the country.

How you manage the hotspots is completely different from how you manage the flames.

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

Hotspots require the involvement of government at all levels including the whole of society.

At the national levels the hotspot is defined as having over 5 infections per 100,000 of the population or new infections in a particular area in the last 14 days, she explains.

Listen to the interview below:


26 June 2020 9:47 AM
by
Tags:
WC Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo
COVID-19
Coronavirus hotspots

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

[EXPLAINER] How Covid-19 modelling in South Africa works

26 June 2020 10:08 AM

Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa explains 'creating a model is more of an art than a science' as available data is used and changes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

WC schools preparing for next influx of learners

25 June 2020 4:55 PM

Pupils in grades 7 and 12 returned to school earlier this month, next month they'll be joined by learners from other grades...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Architect construction infrastructure building 123rf hard hat blueprint

'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!'

25 June 2020 9:38 AM

"The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brazilian Brazil Jair Bolsonaro 123rf 123rfworld

I order you to wear a mask! – Brazilian judge to President Jair Bolsonaro

24 June 2020 1:24 PM

"Imagine a US court telling Donald Trump to wear a mask!" says Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni

[WATCH] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presents historic emergency budget

24 June 2020 11:48 AM

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's vital address is done and dusted. Watch it, right here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Refugee-centre-CT-queue.jpg

Minister Zulu explains where she will find the money to pay asylum seekers

24 June 2020 10:54 AM

The Pretoria High Court ordered that R350 Covid-19 social grant be extended to asylum seekers and special permit holders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients

24 June 2020 9:37 AM

Insurers aren't paying clients who took out policies that cover losses incurred due to infectious diseases such as Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200518-mkhizejpg

'Devastating and decimating' Covid-19 storm on it's way - Health Minister

23 June 2020 5:26 PM

The number of coronavirus cases in the Nelson Mandela Bay is nearing 5,000 and is expected to double in the next 10 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ventilator hospital icu intensive care 123rf 123rflifestyle

Western Cape Covid-19 death toll rises to 1,500

23 June 2020 4:48 PM

The Western Cape has recorded 76 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 1,500.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crazy funny man working from home on desktop computer 123rf 123rfbusiness

Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty

23 June 2020 3:28 PM

"They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Why journalist Pauli van Wyk will never be part of Malema's 'PR exercise'

Politics

Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Covid-19 seeded in the Western Cape much earlier than initially reported - Winde

Local

EWN Highlights

WC bracing for arrival of COVID-19 peak

26 June 2020 9:58 AM

SA's COVID-19 infections hit new daily high with 6,579 more cases

26 June 2020 9:26 AM

Restaurants, cinemas & casinos may now open after govt gazettes regulations

26 June 2020 9:00 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA