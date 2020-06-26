W Cape Health MEC: How Covid sparks become flames





This week the Western Cape government rolled out its Covid-19 hotspot strategy, which it hopes can prevent deaths and bring infections under control.

Each hotspot is overseen by a Western Cape MEC and a HOD, reporting back to cabinet on plans and progress regularly. Each report focuses on issues including case management, quarantine and isolation, civil compliance, slowing the spread, and humanitarian relief.

Western Cape Health MEC, NomaFrench Mbombo, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the province's Covid-19 hotspot strategy that was rolled out this week.

It starts as a spark and then becomes a flame, a flame is what we refer to as the clusters that came from areas such as supermarkets. The from a flame it goes to a hotspot. Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

She says hotspots are part of the stages of the epidemic, and in the Western Cape, this stage came earlier than the rest of the country.

How you manage the hotspots is completely different from how you manage the flames. Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

Hotspots require the involvement of government at all levels including the whole of society.

At the national levels the hotspot is defined as having over 5 infections per 100,000 of the population or new infections in a particular area in the last 14 days, she explains.

Listen to the interview below: