[EXPLAINER] How Covid-19 modelling in South Africa works

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:23
SAA creditors vote in favour of adjourning business rescue plan decision
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi Majola
Today at 12:37
Liverpool wins first Premiere League title in 30 years
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro, EWN reporter
Today at 12:41
ANC finds Chief Justice Mogoeng's comments on Israel unfortunate
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pule Mabe - Spokesperson at African National Congress
Today at 12:52
Standard Bank hosts jazz festival virtually
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gloria Bosman
Today at 13:20
The Labia theatre responds to the lifting of the ban on on gatherings at restaurants, casinos, theatres, museums, and libraries.
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ludi Kraus - Director at Labia
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Batya Bricker
Today at 14:10
Heath and Wellness - Concern about impact of Covid-19 on access to Clubfoot treatment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karen Moss
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Liverpool take the title for the first time in 30 years!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Atkinson - The Anfield Wrap: writer, broadcaster and Liverpudlian
Today at 15:20
Legalising rhino horn trade will be a disaster
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Bell - Director at Wilderness Safaris
Today at 15:40
Prof Jansen on Schooling and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen - Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:50
The Franschhoek Culinaire: Bringing Chefs and Diners Together.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Margot Janse - Chef and Founder at Isabelo
Today at 16:10
Post COVID-19: a solution scan of options for preventing 2future zoonotic epidemics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Silviu Petrovan
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Dan Plato hosts Just The Hits on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
How does Covid-19 damage the brain?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Donne Minne - neuropsychologis
Today at 17:46
Music Interview: Early B
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Early B
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
[EXPLAINER] How Covid-19 modelling in South Africa works Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa explains 'creating a model is more of an art than a science' as available data is used and changes.
W Cape Health MEC: How Covid sparks become flames Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the province's Covid-19 hotspot strategy.
Nicole Fritz: I fear Covid-19 schooling may have long-term effects on young kids Columnist Nicole Fritz says she's concerned that the conditions in classrooms and playgrounds will have an impact on children's so...
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!' "The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant.
Perhaps it is time for Helen Zille to fall on her sword - John Moodey 'Zille's tweets speak of ignorance and superiority and is very hurtful to the majority of our citizens,' says DA Gauteng leader.
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constit...
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday.
Scared that you may lose your life savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times.
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned?
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card.
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocall...
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival.
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players.
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si...
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.
[EXPLAINER] How Covid-19 modelling in South Africa works

Western Cape
Modelling
Covid-19 modelling

Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa explains 'creating a model is more of an art than a science' as available data is used and changes.

When exactly is the Western Cape's infection rate reaching its peak and why are we hearing conflicting things? How does a coronavirus vaccine work? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa explains.

When you create a model it is more of an art than a science - because you're taking data that you have.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health

For example, roughly 13% of South African adults have diabetes. Information from China had indicated that diabetics were more severely affected by Covid-19 so that information would then be added to the model.

This then indicates how those South Africans may be affected by the virus.

She says all these factors such as HIV, TB, and other comorbidities are added to the model.

You make guesses. You say here's how I think it will affect people with HIV, here's how I think it will affect people who are on ARVs, and here's how I think it will affect people who aren't. Here's how I think a lockdown will affect how many people are passing it on,

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health

Modelers are making educated guesses and the inputs are constantly changing, she says.

So for example, a tight early lockdown might flatten the curve and then change what the model might look like.

You are putting in these assumptions and trying to recreate the amount of disease that is actually happening in society, and as those numbers shift and as more data comes in about how people are responding to the disease and spreading it, you change the assumptions to fit what the curve is doing.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health

This is how the modellers then determine when the peak will occur, she explains.

But how people respond to models is also something that cannot always be determined and as predictions of second and third waves are being reported in Europe, Dr Boffa says this continues to be 'a moving target.'

Dr Boffa emphasises that she is not involved in creating models so she does not want to make a clear prediction about the Western Cape peak dates that have been put forward.

But I suspect, because of our numbers, that probably end of July, early August is still Cape Town's first peak, and hopefully the only peak.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health

Trying to predict the rest of the country's peaks is determined by a number of factors.

It depends on the density of the population, comorbidities in the population, the ages of the population.

Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health

Listen to Dr Boffa below:


