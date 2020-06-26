Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites





A small-scale miner in Tanzania instantly became one of the richest people in his country this week.

Tanzania’s Ministry of Minerals paid Saniniu Laizer R58 million for two Tanzanite stones he found while prospecting.

Both stones - weighing 9.2 kilograms and 5.8 kilograms - are the largest ever found.

Previously, the largest Tanzanite ever found weighed 3.3 kilograms.

Tanzanite is only found in Tanzania.

"This is the benefit of small-scale miners and this proves that Tanzania is rich," said President John Magufuli of the find.

"I want to build a shopping mall and a school," said Laizer.

"There are many poor people around here. I am not educated but I like things to run in a professional way."

