Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites

26 June 2020 10:09 AM
by
Tags:
Mining
Tanzania
tanzanite
John Magufuli
Saniniu Laizer
Tanzania’s Ministry of Minerals

"There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history.

A small-scale miner in Tanzania instantly became one of the richest people in his country this week.

Tanzania’s Ministry of Minerals paid Saniniu Laizer R58 million for two Tanzanite stones he found while prospecting.

Both stones - weighing 9.2 kilograms and 5.8 kilograms - are the largest ever found.

Previously, the largest Tanzanite ever found weighed 3.3 kilograms.

Tanzanite is only found in Tanzania.

"This is the benefit of small-scale miners and this proves that Tanzania is rich," said President John Magufuli of the find.

"I want to build a shopping mall and a school," said Laizer.

"There are many poor people around here. I am not educated but I like things to run in a professional way."

For more detail, read: Tanzanian mine owner celebrates discovery of $3.3m gemstones – The Guardian and/or Tanzanian miner becomes overnight millionaire - BBC

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


