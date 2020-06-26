Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again
"Stop it! it's ridiculous," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies (who are, yet again, panic buying toilet paper) on Friday.
Across Australia, supermarkets are running out and imposing quotas.
The country’s largest chains – Woolworths and Coles – are reporting a surge in demand for toilet paper rivalling the first days of the pandemic's arrival in Australia.
The return of toilet paper panic buying comes in the wake of a surge in infections in Melbourne, with most other regions having no, or a very low number of new infections.
For more detail, read: Toilet paper limits imposed in Australia to stop virus panic buying
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens
"We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they’ll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre’s Ludi Kraus.Read More
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer
Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday.Read More
The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court
"SA is a Constitutional democracy. The people must govern - Parliament should supervise. That’s our case," says MP Wouter Wessels.Read More
[EXPLAINER] How Covid-19 modelling in South Africa works
Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa explains 'creating a model is more of an art than a science' as available data is used and changes.Read More
W Cape Health MEC: How Covid sparks become flames
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the province's Covid-19 hotspot strategy.Read More
WC schools preparing for next influx of learners
Pupils in grades 7 and 12 returned to school earlier this month, next month they'll be joined by learners from other grades...Read More
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!'
"The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant.Read More
I order you to wear a mask! – Brazilian judge to President Jair Bolsonaro
"Imagine a US court telling Donald Trump to wear a mask!" says Barbara Friedman.Read More
[WATCH] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presents historic emergency budget
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's vital address is done and dusted. Watch it, right here.Read More
Minister Zulu explains where she will find the money to pay asylum seekers
The Pretoria High Court ordered that R350 Covid-19 social grant be extended to asylum seekers and special permit holders.Read More