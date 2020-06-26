Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again





"Stop it! it's ridiculous," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies (who are, yet again, panic buying toilet paper) on Friday.

Across Australia, supermarkets are running out and imposing quotas.

Gold Coast, Australia - Empty toilet paper shelves as shoppers start stockpiling, yet again.

The country’s largest chains – Woolworths and Coles – are reporting a surge in demand for toilet paper rivalling the first days of the pandemic's arrival in Australia.

The return of toilet paper panic buying comes in the wake of a surge in infections in Melbourne, with most other regions having no, or a very low number of new infections.

