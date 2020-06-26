[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch

Streaming issues? Report here
Dan Plato hosts Just The Hits on CapeTalk
How does Covid-19 damage the brain?
Donne Minne - neuropsychologis
Music Interview: Early B
Early B
Cigarette case delayed until August
Yusuf Abramjee - Founder at Tax Justice South Africa
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Market Commentary
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Latest Local
SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July Numsa says creditors voting against the plan would take SAA on the path of liquidation and rather amend and improve the plan. 26 June 2020 1:34 PM
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday. 26 June 2020 1:18 PM
The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court "SA is a Constitutional democracy. The people must govern - Parliament should supervise. That’s our case," says MP Wouter Wessels. 26 June 2020 1:14 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
Cape Town's tourism is on the road to recovery Thanks to the City of Cape Town and Cape Town Tourism's partnership, Cape Town's tourism sector is the road to recovery. 26 June 2020 12:56 PM
Scared that you may lose your life savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned? 25 June 2020 7:37 PM
View all Business
Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens "We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they’ll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre’s Ludi Kraus. 26 June 2020 3:05 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000 Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000. 25 June 2020 2:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens "We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they’ll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre’s Ludi Kraus. 26 June 2020 3:05 PM
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa. 26 June 2020 12:32 PM
Nightmarish audio drama captures Richard Nixon's descent into madness Cape Town-born director, composer and writer Adam Donen is premiering his audio drama 'Nixon in Agony' at the virtual National Art... 26 June 2020 11:16 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch

26 June 2020 12:32 PM
National Arts Festival
Makhanda
Standard Bank Jazz Festival

Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa.

You may not be able to visit Makhanda for the Standard Bank Jazz Festival this year but can continue to enjoy the celebration in the comfort of your home.

For the first time, the jazz festival takes place online until 5 July.

Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa.

What we really getting is a taste of South Africa's future.

Alan Webster, Curator - Standard Bank Jazz Festival

What we really pride ourselves on is two things, one is getting really interesting musicians from around the world and secondly, a great sound. Those are two non-negotiables for us.

Alan Webster, Curator - Standard Bank Jazz Festival

The advantage is it is not going to be that cold. You can get the same vibe, you can hear that magnificent jazz.

Alan Webster, Curator - Standard Bank Jazz Festival

The line up includes the likes of Jacob Collier, Linda Sikhaakhane, Ami Faku, Micasa and more.

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...


This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch


More from The Virtual National Arts Festival

steven-berkoff-in-nixon-in-agony-photo-by-ela-stipicic-scaledjpg

Nightmarish audio drama captures Richard Nixon's descent into madness

26 June 2020 11:16 AM

Cape Town-born director, composer and writer Adam Donen is premiering his audio drama 'Nixon in Agony' at the virtual National Arts Festival.

1500x500jpg

The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room

26 June 2020 10:15 AM

Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card.

hatchetman-bandjpg

CT folk group Hatchetman reunites for virtual National Arts Fest

25 June 2020 5:58 PM

Acoustic folk-rock band Hatchetman will entertain online audiences on the virtual Fringe (vFringe) 'stage' as part of a reimagined National Arts Fest.

traditional-xhosa-musician-madosini-latozi-mpahlenipng

[WATCH] It's Day 1 of the Virtual National Arts Festival

25 June 2020 1:17 PM

Take a look at what's lined up for the first day of the festival.

Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites

Business World

Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again

World Business

Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Funeral arrangements under way for baby after Rahima Moosa Hospital mix-up

26 June 2020 4:10 PM

Restaurants hope for more clarity on new regulations today

26 June 2020 3:34 PM

Elsies River teen killed in gang violence laid to rest

26 June 2020 3:27 PM

