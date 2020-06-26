The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court





Representatives from the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) appeared in the North Gauteng High Court on Friday to challenge the legality of the Disaster Management Act which enabled the lockdown.

The party argues that there must be Parliamentary oversight – which is not the case, right now.

Ray White interviewed FF Plus Member of Parliament (MP) Wouter Wessels.

We want the court to decide on the Constitutionality and lawfulness of the Disaster Management Act and the use thereof… Wouter Wessels, Member of Parliament - Freedom Front Plus

The cigarette sales ban is irrational… You can now eat out, you can go to a casino, you can go to the movies, you can buy alcohol but not cigarettes – it doesn’t make any sense! … Wouter Wessels, Member of Parliament - Freedom Front Plus

The first 21 days [of the lockdown] was rational… Wouter Wessels, Member of Parliament - Freedom Front Plus

There should be more scrutiny and oversight… Government is arguing that our case is not urgent… Wouter Wessels, Member of Parliament - Freedom Front Plus

The people are not Governing! Wouter Wessels, Member of Parliament - Freedom Front Plus

