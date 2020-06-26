SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July





The vote for the restructuring plan for the South African Airways (SAA) has been delayed until next month after the creditors and trade unions secured an adjournment, reports Ray White on The Midday Report.

The administrators who took over SAA in December published their restructuring plan last week and expect the vote to take place on 14 July.

One of the thorny issues from the business practitioners has been the request of R10 billion from government to get the airline back in the air.

After the finance minister made no mention of money for SAA during his special adjustments budget on Wednesday, it is unclear where this money will come from.

Ray White speaks to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi Majola

The Department of Public Enterprises sent all the unions involved a letter proposing voluntary separation - a voluntary severance package.

She says neither the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) or the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) responded to the voluntary separation proposal.

Hlubi Majola says they wanted the unions to agree to this before the vote which was supposed to take place on Thursday.

It was difficult for us to make a decision because when it comes to things particularly of voluntary severance packages, as a union we have an obligation to engage with our members and get a sense from them whether they would accept such a package. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

The union also needs an opportunity to engage with the employer to understand the details of the package and what the payouts would involve, she adds.

We did not get that opportunity. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

She comments on what happened at the Thursday meeting.

In our view, the business rescue practitioners were trying to impose a poorly developed and deficient plan onto creditors - and we are a creditor, as labour, as unions representing the majority of workers, and we have not even been properly engaged on this plan. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

She says none of the unions' demands discussed with the DPE found expression in the final plan.

She says rather than the creditors rejecting what she termed 'a poorly conceived and thin plan' on Thursday, which would have taken this on the path of liquidation, the union rather wanted the voting on the plan to be postponed.

We can work towards amending it and approving it and rather vote on a better plan. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

Listen to the interview below: