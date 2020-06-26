ANC concerned by Chief Justice Mogoeng's 'apparent support for Apartheid Israel'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Post COVID-19: a solution scan of options for preventing future zoonotic epidemics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Silviu Petrovan
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Dan Plato hosts Just The Hits on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
How does Covid-19 damage the brain?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Donne Minne - neuropsychologis
Today at 17:46
Music Interview: Early B
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Early B
Today at 18:09
Cigarette case delayed until August
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee - Founder at Tax Justice South Africa
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July Numsa says creditors voting against the plan would take SAA on the path of liquidation and rather amend and improve the plan. 26 June 2020 1:34 PM
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday. 26 June 2020 1:18 PM
The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court "SA is a Constitutional democracy. The people must govern - Parliament should supervise. That’s our case," says MP Wouter Wessels. 26 June 2020 1:14 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
Cape Town's tourism is on the road to recovery Thanks to the City of Cape Town and Cape Town Tourism's partnership, Cape Town's tourism sector is the road to recovery. 26 June 2020 12:56 PM
Scared that you may lose your life savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned? 25 June 2020 7:37 PM
View all Business
Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens "We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they’ll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre’s Ludi Kraus. 26 June 2020 3:05 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000 Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000. 25 June 2020 2:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens "We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they’ll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre’s Ludi Kraus. 26 June 2020 3:05 PM
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa. 26 June 2020 12:32 PM
Nightmarish audio drama captures Richard Nixon's descent into madness Cape Town-born director, composer and writer Adam Donen is premiering his audio drama 'Nixon in Agony' at the virtual National Art... 26 June 2020 11:16 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

ANC concerned by Chief Justice Mogoeng's 'apparent support for Apartheid Israel'

26 June 2020 2:17 PM
by
Tags:
ANC
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng
Chief justice
Israel-Palestine conflict
Apartheid Israel

The African National Congress (ANC) has taken issue with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's comments on the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

During a webinar hosted by The Jerusalem Post, Mogoeng said South Africa was denying itself the opportunity to be a game-changer in the Israeli-Palestinian situation.

He was quoted as saying, "We know what it means to be at loggerheads, a nation at war with itself...The forgiveness that was demonstrated, the understanding and big heart displayed by President Nelson Mandela and we, the people of South Africa, is an asset we must use around the world to bring peace when there is no peace and to mediate effectively based on rich experience".

The ANC issued a statement on Thursday, expressing concern about the comments made by the chief justice.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says Mogoeng has a responsibility not to make polarising remarks as the head of the judiciary.

The ANC has asked National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise to have a word with Mogoeng about his comments.

Given the role that he is expected to play in society, the kind of commentary that he makes should help all of us to consolidate the unity of our people.

Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson

His commentary shouldn't come across as contributing to a societal polarisation.

Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson

We are not talking about an ordinary South African, we are talking about the Chief Justice.

Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson

The ANC has, through our own successive conferences, spoken in support of the people of Palestine and believe that they must be given the right to self-determine going forward.

Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:


26 June 2020 2:17 PM
by
Tags:
ANC
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng
Chief justice
Israel-Palestine conflict
Apartheid Israel

Recommended

More from Politics

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer

26 June 2020 1:18 PM

Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democracy constitution hands south african flag 123rf

The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court

26 June 2020 1:14 PM

"SA is a Constitutional democracy. The people must govern - Parliament should supervise. That’s our case," says MP Wouter Wessels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malema sona 2020

Why journalist Pauli van Wyk will never be part of Malema's 'PR exercise'

25 June 2020 2:35 PM

Daily Maverick and others have been banned from attending EFF gatherings and she says his opportunistic invitation gets a hard no.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Architect construction infrastructure building 123rf hard hat blueprint

'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!'

25 June 2020 9:38 AM

"The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130619districtsixmuseum.jpg

Perhaps it is time for Helen Zille to fall on her sword - John Moodey

25 June 2020 9:24 AM

'Zille's tweets speak of ignorance and superiority and is very hurtful to the majority of our citizens,' says DA Gauteng leader.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200303-ramaphosa2-edjpg

Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly

24 June 2020 12:51 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constitutionality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces

24 June 2020 11:37 AM

MEC David Maynier is hoping that the “emergency” budget will reveal how the national government plans on allocating money to provincial departments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Refugee-centre-CT-queue.jpg

Minister Zulu explains where she will find the money to pay asylum seekers

24 June 2020 10:54 AM

The Pretoria High Court ordered that R350 Covid-19 social grant be extended to asylum seekers and special permit holders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liezl-mathews-on-facebookjpg

Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking'

23 June 2020 1:07 PM

The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest in Hangberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JacobZumaStateCapture0002

Jacob Zuma pre-trial hearing postponed to 8 September

23 June 2020 1:05 PM

Judge Kate Pillay agreed October would be too late for the matter to be heard and placed the pre-trial date for September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites

Business World

Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again

World Business

Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Funeral arrangements under way for baby after Rahima Moosa Hospital mix-up

26 June 2020 4:10 PM

Restaurants hope for more clarity on new regulations today

26 June 2020 3:34 PM

Elsies River teen killed in gang violence laid to rest

26 June 2020 3:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA