ANC concerned by Chief Justice Mogoeng's 'apparent support for Apartheid Israel'
During a webinar hosted by The Jerusalem Post, Mogoeng said South Africa was denying itself the opportunity to be a game-changer in the Israeli-Palestinian situation.
He was quoted as saying, "We know what it means to be at loggerheads, a nation at war with itself...The forgiveness that was demonstrated, the understanding and big heart displayed by President Nelson Mandela and we, the people of South Africa, is an asset we must use around the world to bring peace when there is no peace and to mediate effectively based on rich experience".
The ANC issued a statement on Thursday, expressing concern about the comments made by the chief justice.
@MYANC joins fellow South Africans in expressing concern about sentiments attributed to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng expressing his apparent support for Apartheid Israel.— African National Congress (@MYANC) June 25, 2020
We are deeply concerned with the remarks by the Chief Justice during an interview with the Jerusalem Times. pic.twitter.com/EiPVQEGi7Z
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says Mogoeng has a responsibility not to make polarising remarks as the head of the judiciary.
The ANC has asked National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise to have a word with Mogoeng about his comments.
Given the role that he is expected to play in society, the kind of commentary that he makes should help all of us to consolidate the unity of our people.Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson
His commentary shouldn't come across as contributing to a societal polarisation.Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson
We are not talking about an ordinary South African, we are talking about the Chief Justice.Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson
The ANC has, through our own successive conferences, spoken in support of the people of Palestine and believe that they must be given the right to self-determine going forward.Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson
