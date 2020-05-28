An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Liverpool take the title for the first time in 30 years!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Atkinson - The Anfield Wrap: writer, broadcaster and Liverpudlian
Today at 15:20
Legalising rhino horn trade will be a disaster
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Bell - Director at Wilderness Safaris
Today at 15:40
Prof Jansen on Schooling and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen - Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:50
The Franschhoek Culinaire: Bringing Chefs and Diners Together.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Margot Janse - Chef and Founder at Isabelo
Today at 16:10
Post COVID-19: a solution scan of options for preventing future zoonotic epidemics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Silviu Petrovan
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Dan Plato hosts Just The Hits on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
How does Covid-19 damage the brain?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Donne Minne - neuropsychologis
Today at 17:46
Music Interview: Early B
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Early B
Today at 18:09
Cigarette case delayed until August
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee - Founder at Tax Justice South Africa
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July Numsa says creditors voting against the plan would take SAA on the path of liquidation and rather amend and improve the plan. 26 June 2020 1:34 PM
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday. 26 June 2020 1:18 PM
The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court "SA is a Constitutional democracy. The people must govern - Parliament should supervise. That’s our case," says MP Wouter Wessels. 26 June 2020 1:14 PM
View all Local
ANC concerned by Chief Justice Mogoeng's 'apparent support for Apartheid Israel' The African National Congress (ANC) has taken issue with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's comments on the Israel-Palestinian confli... 26 June 2020 2:17 PM
Why journalist Pauli van Wyk will never be part of Malema's 'PR exercise' Daily Maverick and others have been banned from attending EFF gatherings and she says his opportunistic invitation gets a hard no. 25 June 2020 2:35 PM
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!' "The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant. 25 June 2020 9:38 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town's tourism is on the road to recovery Thanks to the City of Cape Town and Cape Town Tourism's partnership, Cape Town's tourism sector is the road to recovery. 26 June 2020 12:56 PM
Scared that you may lose your life savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned? 25 June 2020 7:37 PM
View all Business
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000 Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000. 25 June 2020 2:42 PM
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocall... 24 June 2020 2:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa. 26 June 2020 12:32 PM
Nightmarish audio drama captures Richard Nixon's descent into madness Cape Town-born director, composer and writer Adam Donen is premiering his audio drama 'Nixon in Agony' at the virtual National Art... 26 June 2020 11:16 AM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

28 May 2020 2:10 PM
by

We hand over control of the music for an hour every Saturday from 10 am to a well-loved Capetonian. Nominate your favourite now!

Have you ever wanted a peek at Marc Lottering’s music mix? Or wanted to find out what tunes tickle Tracey Lange’s fancy?

Introducing – An Hour With… Featuring specially selected playlists curated by some of Cape Town’s most well-loved personalities.

Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

If you’d like your favourite Capetonian personality featured, please nominate them below - then tune in every Saturday to see if they're featured!

It's Just the Hits... Only on CapeTalk.

Fill out my online form.

28 May 2020 2:10 PM
by

Recommended

Trending

Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites

Business World

Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer

Local Business Politics

The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court

Local Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

MTN agrees to drop prices, 1 Gig of data down to R99

26 June 2020 2:34 PM

Smoke signals: BAT court challenge to be heard in August

26 June 2020 1:51 PM

Three guards wounded in Benoni cash-in-transit heist

26 June 2020 12:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA