Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens





Government has lifted the ban on gatherings at movie theatres, though they’re still waiting on the safety protocols they must follow in order to operate.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Ludi Kraus of Cape Town’s iconic Labia Theatre.

At 71, the Labia Theatre is the oldest independent cinema in the city.

Image credit: Ben Sutherland (https://www.flickr.com/people/60179301@N00)

In addition to its four screens, the cinema will have a virtual fifth one – Labia Home Screen – where they will stream films for patrons who won’t yet risk physically returning to the theatre.

I welcome the news, but it’s still unclear as to when, and under what restrictions, we can open… Ludi Kraus, Director - The Labia Theatre

We’re preparing for opening… We have our sanitisers, thermometers, screening declarations, etc. ready… Ludi Kraus, Director - The Labia Theatre

We’re obviously concerned about the health and safety of our staff and patrons… Ludi Kraus, Director - The Labia Theatre

We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60… they’ll be slow in coming back. Young people mainly will be rushing to the movies – we’ll bear that in mind when putting on films… Ludi Kraus, Director - The Labia Theatre

We’ll have a fifth screen in everybody’s home… mainly high-quality, award-winning films different from the movies on show at the Labia. Ludi Kraus, Director - The Labia Theatre

Listen to the interview in the audio below.