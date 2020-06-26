Baxter CEO: A theatre our size can't reopen with limit of 50 people
On Thursday, the government gazetted the rules governing the reopening of theatres, cinemas, galleries and casinos under level 3.
All venues will have to adhere to strict health and safety protocols and can only accommodate a maximum of 50 people.
A maximum of 15 theatremakers can be present at the theatre venue. This includes performers, crew members, and those live streaming or recording performances for distribution on digital platforms.
The Baxter Theatre has tree theatre venues, under one roof accommodating up to 1,600 patrons on any given night.
The theatre's artistic director and CEO, Lara Foot, says it is not financially viable for the theatre to reopen under the current constraints.
Reopening would only make commercial sense if the theatre drastically increased ticket prices, something Foot says they are not willing to do.
Instead, the Baxter is exploring alternative income streams, including donations from the public, in order to stay afloat.
One has to weigh up whether opening is more expensive than keeping closed at this stage, if you're only allowed 50 people.Lara Foot, Director and CEO - Baxter Theatre Centre
The positive is that you might be able to rehearse a play and sort of keep it on hold until it makes safety sense and financial sense.Lara Foot, Director and CEO - Baxter Theatre Centre
A theatre our size certainly can't open if we can only have 50 people in the building.Lara Foot, Director and CEO - Baxter Theatre Centre
We're looking at alternative income sources.Lara Foot, Director and CEO - Baxter Theatre Centre
We can't possibly imagine that we're going to be able to create our income from what's going on at the moment.Lara Foot, Director and CEO - Baxter Theatre Centre
Listen to Lara Foot in conversation with CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson:
