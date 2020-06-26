Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
Tourism Minister on the amendment Level 3 Lockdown regulations
Today at 18:13
Cigarette case delayed until August
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 19:00
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 26 June 2020

26 June 2020 5:52 PM
Tags:
John Maytham
John Maytham's Book Review
book picks
John's Books
John's book picks

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his favourite books of the week.
  • Walk the Wire by David Baldacci
  • Rabbits for Food by Binnie Kirshenbaum
  • Blowout by Rachel Maddow

Listen to John's full review below:


