High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned
On Friday, the Pretoria High Court dismissed, with costs, Fita's application - arguing that it had no merit.
Fita took the government to court, through Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, whose portfolio is responsible for disaster management.
The association argued that the ban on cigarette sales was irrational and that tobacco products should be considered “essential” - because they are addictive.
The full bench of the court found that there was a rational connection between the tobacco ban and the government's objective to fight against Covid-19, reports legal journalist Karyn Maughan.
They've essentially said that Minister Dlamini-Zuma was making an object decision; that she considered all the relevant medical literature before her.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
The court awarded costs against Fita, even though government had not actually asked for costs aginst them.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
This was the first major legal challenge against the government’s Covid-19 ban on the sale of tobacco products.
The court will hear similar arguments from British American Tobacco and 16 applicants in August.
Listen to Karyn Maughan for more on the latest developments:
