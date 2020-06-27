Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations
Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Friday evening announced the easing of lockdown regulations to open up the tourism sector and guidelines for the re-opening of restaurants, casinos and conference centres.
She emphasized that strict safety regulations had to be observed.
No alcohol or buffets will be allowed at sit-down restaurants, while strict social distancing and sanitizing measures will be in place.
Where possible, waiting staff must stand at least a meter from tables and it's recommended that menus are replaced with non-touch options.
Guests will have to wear masks at all times on the premises "except when eating or drinking".
Casinos will also re-open at 50% capacity, implementing the prescribed social distancing and sanitizing protocols.
A maximum of 50 people will be allowed at conference and meeting venues.
You can access the minister's full statement here.
More from Business
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'
Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress.Read More
Expect major petrol price hike next week - AA
The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts fuel prices will increase by more than R1.70 a litre on Wednesday.Read More
Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens
"We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they’ll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre’s Ludi Kraus.Read More
SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July
Numsa says creditors voting against the plan would take SAA on the path of liquidation and rather amend and improve the plan.Read More
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer
Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday.Read More
The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court
"SA is a Constitutional democracy. The people must govern - Parliament should supervise. That’s our case," says MP Wouter Wessels.Read More
Cape Town's tourism is on the road to recovery
Thanks to the City of Cape Town and Cape Town Tourism's partnership, Cape Town's tourism sector is the road to recovery.Read More
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again
What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday.Read More
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites
"There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history.Read More
Scared that you may lose your life savings?
Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times.Read More
More from Local
Gale-force winds, heavy rain as another cold front hits
The City of Cape Town's emergency services are on high alert as a second major cold front makes landfall.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases near 125 000, more than 6 000 new infections
June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures.Read More
High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned
The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s (Fita) has lost its court bid to have tobacco products declared as essential.Read More
Baxter CEO: A theatre our size can't reopen with limit of 50 people
The well-loved Baxter Theatre will remain closed for the foreseeable future after the government issued new trading regulations for cinemas and theatres.Read More
SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July
Numsa says creditors voting against the plan would take SAA on the path of liquidation and rather amend and improve the plan.Read More
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer
Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday.Read More
The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court
"SA is a Constitutional democracy. The people must govern - Parliament should supervise. That’s our case," says MP Wouter Wessels.Read More
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home
A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wednesday.Read More
[EXPLAINER] How Covid-19 modelling in South Africa works
Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa explains 'creating a model is more of an art than a science' as available data is used and changes.Read More
W Cape Health MEC: How Covid sparks become flames
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the province's Covid-19 hotspot strategy.Read More