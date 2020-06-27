Gale-force winds, heavy rain as another cold front hits

Streaming issues? Report here
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases near 125 000, more than 6 000 new infections June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures. 27 June 2020 9:18 AM
Baxter CEO: A theatre our size can't reopen with limit of 50 people The well-loved Baxter Theatre will remain closed for the foreseeable future after the government issued new trading regulations fo... 26 June 2020 4:31 PM
SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July Numsa says creditors voting against the plan would take SAA on the path of liquidation and rather amend and improve the plan. 26 June 2020 1:34 PM
High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association's (Fita) has lost its court bid to have tobacco products declared as essential. 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
ANC concerned by Chief Justice Mogoeng's 'apparent support for Apartheid Israel' The African National Congress (ANC) has taken issue with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's comments on the Israel-Palestinian confli... 26 June 2020 2:17 PM
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday. 26 June 2020 1:18 PM
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens "We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they'll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre's Ludi Kraus. 26 June 2020 3:05 PM
SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July Numsa says creditors voting against the plan would take SAA on the path of liquidation and rather amend and improve the plan. 26 June 2020 1:34 PM
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look. 27 June 2020 11:15 AM
Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens "We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they'll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre's Ludi Kraus. 26 June 2020 3:05 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look. 27 June 2020 11:15 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 26 June 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his favourite books of the week. 26 June 2020 5:52 PM
Baxter CEO: A theatre our size can't reopen with limit of 50 people The well-loved Baxter Theatre will remain closed for the foreseeable future after the government issued new trading regulations fo... 26 June 2020 4:31 PM
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
Gale-force winds, heavy rain as another cold front hits

27 June 2020 12:32 PM
by
Weather
Cold Front
SA Weather Service
City of Cape Town
CoCT Emergency Services

The City of Cape Town's emergency services are on high alert as a second major cold front makes landfall.

The SA Weather Service on Friday issued a warning for localised flooding, gale-force winds and high seas in the coastal areas of the Western and Eastern Cape on Saturday.

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management unit has urged home owners to take protective measures.

We remind residents to clear out any potential blockages around their homes and ensure that gutters and downpipes are clean. In low lying areas, please dig a trench around your home if possible to allow water to run off and reduce the risk of localised flooding.

Charlotte Powell, Spokesperson - CoCT Disaster Risk Management

Snow Report SA says more light snowfall is possible on Saturday.


27 June 2020 12:32 PM
by
Weather
Cold Front
SA Weather Service
City of Cape Town
CoCT Emergency Services

Origins restaurant.jpg

Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations

27 June 2020 10:35 AM

The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector.

Covid-19 Warning sign 123rf

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases near 125 000, more than 6 000 new infections

27 June 2020 9:18 AM

June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures.

cigarette-1642232-340jpg

High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned

26 June 2020 5:13 PM

The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s (Fita) has lost its court bid to have tobacco products declared as essential.

baxter-theatrejpg

Baxter CEO: A theatre our size can't reopen with limit of 50 people

26 June 2020 4:31 PM

The well-loved Baxter Theatre will remain closed for the foreseeable future after the government issued new trading regulations for cinemas and theatres.

SAA

SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July

26 June 2020 1:34 PM

Numsa says creditors voting against the plan would take SAA on the path of liquidation and rather amend and improve the plan.

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer

26 June 2020 1:18 PM

Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday.

Democracy constitution hands south african flag 123rf

The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court

26 June 2020 1:14 PM

"SA is a Constitutional democracy. The people must govern - Parliament should supervise. That’s our case," says MP Wouter Wessels.

saffas-stuck-in-chinajpg

South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home

26 June 2020 12:59 PM

A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wednesday.

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

[EXPLAINER] How Covid-19 modelling in South Africa works

26 June 2020 10:08 AM

Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa explains 'creating a model is more of an art than a science' as available data is used and changes.

Supermarket cashier sanitising checkout Covid-19 123rf

W Cape Health MEC: How Covid sparks become flames

26 June 2020 9:47 AM

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the province's Covid-19 hotspot strategy.

Expect major petrol price hike next week - AA

Business

'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'

Business Lifestyle

High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned

Politics Local

Most Gauteng schools ready to welcome back more pupils in July, says department

27 June 2020 5:10 PM

27 June 2020 5:10 PM

Surge in Gauteng COVID-19 cases expected, says Health MEC Masuku

27 June 2020 2:28 PM

27 June 2020 2:28 PM

Gale-force winds rip up trees, as heavy rain lashes Cape Town

27 June 2020 1:20 PM

27 June 2020 1:20 PM

