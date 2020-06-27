Gale-force winds, heavy rain as another cold front hits





The SA Weather Service on Friday issued a warning for localised flooding, gale-force winds and high seas in the coastal areas of the Western and Eastern Cape on Saturday.

⚠️Alerts for tomorrow (Saturday 27 June 2020). Stay safe and stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/jqG0y6vOuQ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 26, 2020

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management unit has urged home owners to take protective measures.

We remind residents to clear out any potential blockages around their homes and ensure that gutters and downpipes are clean. In low lying areas, please dig a trench around your home if possible to allow water to run off and reduce the risk of localised flooding. Charlotte Powell, Spokesperson - CoCT Disaster Risk Management

Looks like I will need a canoe to go to the shops today

The rain in Cape Town is just too much #CapeTown — Aaron & Mukundi's Mom (@amaivaaaron) June 27, 2020

🌬🌊🌧Cold front expected to make landfall around 11AM in the SW Cape. Keep an eye on the alerts. Rain is expected across the western parts of the Western Cape spreading to the south coast and Little Karoo this evening.



🌊High seas, gale force winds expected. pic.twitter.com/n1b1JGb6ed — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 27, 2020

Snow Report SA says more light snowfall is possible on Saturday.