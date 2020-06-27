Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA
More fuel price hikes are ahead - the AA predicts petrol will go up by about R1.73 a litre, diesel by R1.74 and illuminating paraffin by R2.14 on Wednesday (1 July).
The association attributes this to the spike in oil prices over the last month, while the rand has not yet recovered to pre-Covid levels.
We cannot overstate the effect that the rand's collapse is currently having on fuel users: if the rand had remained at its pre-Covid-19 levels, fuel users would likely be seeing a reduction in fuel prices in the order of 75 cents a litre next month.Automobile Association
Motorists bemoaned the timing of the record fuel price drops in April and May, when lockdown restrictions meant they could not take advantage of the lower prices.
RELATED: 'Fuel prices around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it'
This was followed by a fuel price increase in June, just when relaxed regulations saw more people back on the road.
RELATED: 'Significant’ petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news
The inland price of 95 unleaded petrol increased from R12.22 to R13.40 a litre at the beginning of June. The latest increase predicted by the AA will see it jump to R15.13 on 1 July.
The inland wholesale price of diesel is set to rise from R11.40 to R13.14 a litre.
More from Business
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'
Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress.Read More
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations
The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector.Read More
Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens
"We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they’ll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre’s Ludi Kraus.Read More
SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July
Numsa says creditors voting against the plan would take SAA on the path of liquidation and rather amend and improve the plan.Read More
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer
Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday.Read More
The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court
"SA is a Constitutional democracy. The people must govern - Parliament should supervise. That’s our case," says MP Wouter Wessels.Read More
Cape Town's tourism is on the road to recovery
Thanks to the City of Cape Town and Cape Town Tourism's partnership, Cape Town's tourism sector is the road to recovery.Read More
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again
What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday.Read More
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites
"There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history.Read More
Scared that you may lose your life savings?
Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times.Read More