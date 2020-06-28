[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest





Virtual National Arts Festival 2020

It's Day 4 of the National Arts Festival after the first-ever online edition kicked off on Thursday (25 June).

Sunday's line-up includes Liso's ancestral jazz and Palesa Flory's After God's Own Heart, where the audience uses social media to decide the fate of a young woman killed in a taxi accident

In Swan Song, Buhle Ngaba creates a character who is "black, young and raw and born with a winged scapula that becomes a symbol of her constant struggle with her sense of belonging."

Buhle Ngaba in Swan Song. Image: National Arts Festival

Check out what's on offer on Sunday in the video below: