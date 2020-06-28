Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest

28 June 2020 10:18 AM
by
Tags:
Entertainment
Makhanda
Buhle Ngaba
arts
Virtual National Arts Festival
vNAF
National Arts Festival 2020
Liso
Palesa Flory

Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday.
Virtual National Arts Festival 2020

It's Day 4 of the National Arts Festival after the first-ever online edition kicked off on Thursday (25 June).

Sunday's line-up includes Liso's ancestral jazz and Palesa Flory's After God's Own Heart, where the audience uses social media to decide the fate of a young woman killed in a taxi accident

In Swan Song, Buhle Ngaba creates a character who is "black, young and raw and born with a winged scapula that becomes a symbol of her constant struggle with her sense of belonging."

Buhle Ngaba in Swan Song. Image: National Arts Festival

Get your day pass and more info here.

Check out what's on offer on Sunday in the video below:


28 June 2020 10:18 AM
by
Tags:
Entertainment
Makhanda
Buhle Ngaba
arts
Virtual National Arts Festival
vNAF
National Arts Festival 2020
Liso
Palesa Flory

