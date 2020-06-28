Streaming issues? Report here
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school

28 June 2020 4:42 PM
by
Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandemic.
Montevideo Primary School teacher Mr Klink. Image: Western Cape Teachers Forum

A contract teacher at Montevideo Primary School and former principal has died of complications from Covid-19.

The 63-year-old Grade 7 educator passed away at home on Friday, after receiving his positive test result the day before says the school's acting principal, Craig Daniels.

He had trouble breathing, he went into I assume a panic attack. The ambulance came to his home and they provided him with oxygen and they stabilised him. They said to his wife that he could stay at home for the evening because he had a breathing machine.

Craig Daniels, Acting principal - Montevideo Primary School

Staff and community members paid tribute to Mr Klink outside his home on Sunday.

63-years-old, but he was such a strong figure in our staff room and at our school. It's extremely devastating for us.

Craig Daniels, Acting principal - Montevideo Primary School

As it happens, says Daniels, the school had been scheduled for deep-cleaning on Thursday.

He feels it's impossible to say whether Mr Klink was infected at school, where Covid protocols are strictly followed.

RELATED: WC schools preparing for next influx of learners

With some of the remaining grades set to return on 6 July, Daniels sketches some of the concerns and challenges facing schools.

He says many kids are back in the classroom not primarily for educational purposes but because of feeding schemes and needing somewhere to go with their parents back at work.

Daniels asks if pupils are actually coming to school for social development purposes, why not simply use school premises for those purposes?

Our community schools, township schools, we don't shirk from being the counsellor, the nurse and those social responsibilities; however if the main reason for sending kids to school borders on social development then why not say: Look, we'll open these few school premises, have people from the Social Development Department come and use the schools then as feeding facilities, as day care facilities, as youth centres...

Craig Daniels, Acting principal - Montevideo Primary School

If parents are definitively told that yes, your child can stay at home and the school will send resource packs and the educational part can be serviced at home, many parents would opt to keep their kids at home... Our teachers all worked from home to establish an e-learning network... Our parents and our educators have done the hard work early on.

Craig Daniels, Acting principal - Montevideo Primary School

We have kids with asthma who are being sent to school. We have kids who sit there scared in class because they are being sent to school purely because their parents don't want them to repeat the grade.

Craig Daniels, Acting principal - Montevideo Primary School

Listen to the enlightening conversation in the audio below:


