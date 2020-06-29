People have been pushed to the limits - WC Transport MEC on taxis going rogue
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has opted to defy lockdown regulations and load vehicles to 100% capacity.
Madikizela says he's not surprised by this move as the industry continues to struggle under the ongoing lockdown.
The MEC says he had warned the national government against extending the lockdown indefinitely.
He says civil disobedience is a direct consequence of the "perpetual uncertainty".
He argues that people need to put food on the table and that the government is no longer able to enforce lockdown regulations.
Madikizela maintains that the national government needs to lift the lockdown and further reopen the economy.
He says the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will have to deal with the taxi fallout.
RELATED: Taxis openly defy transport minister and lockdown regulations
The patience of South Africans has been tested to the limits. That's why people are embarking on civil disobedience. I do not condone that at all, but I understand why people are pushed to the limits.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport
I will not allow my traffic officers to be subjected to the crossfire between Santaco and the national government.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport
Madikizela published a Facebook post on Sunday in which he sympathised with the current plight of the taxi industry.
"When you treat people with disdain and make decisions at a whim it’s not surprising when people start to embark on civil disobedience", Madikizela writes on Facebook.
He believes that the Covid-19 lockdown has served its purpose and that the government needs to start addressing other issues such as depression hunger and domestic violence.
According to Madikizela, Covid-19 has only killed 2% of South Africa's positive cases while the devastating impact of other causes of death remains neglected.
Today is the 103rd day since the lockdown was imposed.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport
You cannot lock people down in perpetuity, given the many challenges that we are facing in South Africa.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport
The anxiety, the depression, the hunger, the domestic violence - those things are actually what is killing our people instead of the virus itself.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport
You can only push people up to a certain point. I warned about this, that if this government keeps extending the lockdown without giving clarity as to when it will end...Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport
It has come to a point where people are saying 'Do I suffer in silence under lockdown without to put on the table or do a take a risk and take care of myself?'Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport
I'm not saying that I'm in favour of an industry breaking the law... but you cannot regulate what you cannot enforce.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport
Listen to the MEC in conversation with Jeremy Van Wyk:
