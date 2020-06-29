Enter CapeTalk and Nedbank Business Ignite and win prizes worth over R250k





CapeTalk has been focused on how small and medium businesses have managed to survive the enormous difficulties of the Covid-19 lockdown.

It has forced businesses to relook the way they do things and find new ways to survive and even thrive.

To help your business navigate these stormy waters, Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk is back and will launch soon.

Business growth expert Matsi Modise, founder of Furaha Afrika Holding, chats to Refilwe Moloto and says she is excited to launch Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk once again.

This year we want to celebrate businesses that have not just survived but are thriving. People are looking for that ray of hope that this is not just the end but rather a time of endless opportunity. Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

The competition is looking for small and medium businesses that are turning over between R2 million and R5 million a year, business owners that are resilient.

She says the competition is not sector-specific.

We are looking for businesses that have shown an interest in being innovative and are keen to digitise, because coronavirus brought an opportunity for you to pivot...It's no longer business as usual. Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

Pivoting has become the new business buzz word.

So we're going to teach you how to pivot, how to be agile, how to be lean, how to leverage technology and how to digitise, and how to skill your business. Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

PRIZES ON OFFER:

There will be a 3-month incubation programme with Furaha Afrika Holdings following the principles of innovation, digitisation and scaling a business valued at R40 000 per winner.

An on-air advertising package on either 702 or Cape Talk (or a combination of both) to the value of R200 000.

And, R20,000 in cash.

HOW TO ENTER

Here's how you enter: Click Ignite Your Business and fill in the forms required.

Listen below to find out what's up for grabs: