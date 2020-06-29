[VIDEO] Trump deletes 'white power' video tweet after backlash





Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted his support for "the great people of the Villages", a Florida retirement community where pro and anti-Trump supporters were having a bit of an altercation.

On man driving a golf cart with pro-Trump posters can be heard shouting 'white power'.

After even a Republican senator Tim Scott said retweeting the video was indefensible, the White House argued that Trump had not heard the portion where the man in the golf cart screams 'white power'. Needless to say, Trump did delete the retweet.

Trump tweeting out a supporter screaming "White Power."



We already knew this, but clearly #TrumpIsARacist pic.twitter.com/PbQBrY9CBy — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) June 28, 2020

Do not let Trump try to hide his racism.



👇This video of his white power tweet should be retweeted from now until November.pic.twitter.com/y3Eeo1kJd3 — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) June 28, 2020

