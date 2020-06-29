Comedian Soli Philander to appear in court





Philander was arrested on Saturday morning for apparently violating a peace order following an incident involving an official at the Marion Institute.

He and several other District Six community members have been fighting to reclaim the Marion Institute on Chapel Street in Cape Town.

According to Western Cape police, Philander was arrested on charges of contravention of a protection order and common assault.

The comedian took to social media and alleged that a young girl was living with a paedophile in the community centre.

He says Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez responded to his tweets and took the four-year-old child to a place of safety.

Philander claims that Peter Agulhas of the Marion Institute has been using his connections within the Cape Town police and the court system to evade any legal action against him.

It's a protection order that this man took out. I want to clarify that he is not the director of the Marion Institute... He's under investigation at the Marion Institute for mismanagement and corruption. Soli Philander, comedian and activist

On Saturday, he brought out an old protection order that he took out last year when he locked the entire community out of the Marion centre. Soli Philander, comedian and activist

All I'm trying to accomplish here is that the community of Springfield Terrace, District Six gets fed from the Marion Institute that is supposed to serve them, that belongs to them and this man won't allow it. Soli Philander, comedian and activist

This man is enabled by the Cape Town police station and the Cape Town magistrates court. He has a good friend in the courts in Cape Town. Soli Philander, comedian and activist

The 59-year-old is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday where more details around his arrest will be revealed.

Listen to Soli Philander explain the situation: