Private doctors experiencing severe financial distress and need a lifeline - PHF
The PHF, a network of clinicians and health activists, has proposed that medical schemes help bail out the ailing private healthcare sector.
The private sector has faced dwindling patient numbers, due to fears of contracting the coronavirus as well as hospital restrictions, affecting more than 15,000 healthcare professionals.
What we discovered, in fact, is that the private practitioners are experiencing severe financial distress both as a result of the lockdown and the fear of patients as well as the proactive stance taken by the private sector to 'clear the decks' in order to deal with any surge.Dr Aslam Dasoo, Member - Progressive Health Forum
The PHF has proposed that private medical schemes fund private practices on a capitation basis.
This would mean that schemes provide upfront payments or “capitated payments” to private practices so that they may stay afloat and join the integrated response to Covid-19.
Dr Aslam Dasoo of the PHF says there has been a positive response to the proposal so far, which needs to be approved by the Council for Medical Schemes.
It's simply prefunding what they've already budgeted for. The systems can easily manage this.Dr Aslam Dasoo, Member - Progressive Health Forum
Medical schemes, which finance the private practice, are sitting with a surplus of contributions because of the reduced demand at practices. A possible solution is to use the budgeted expenditure of these medical schemes for 2020 to pre-fund medical practices.Dr Aslam Dasoo, Member - Progressive Health Forum
We've gone through this in quite a bit of detail with the major medical aid scheme funders and there's general agreement that this system could work. They would, of course, like some regulatory certainty from the Council for Medical Schemes.Dr Aslam Dasoo, Member - Progressive Health Forum
We've tested the proposal with the banking sector who like it and are even willing to step up with short-term bridging finance before the system gets into place as well as with National Treasury who are keen on something like this because they believe that the private practitioner sector is a very important part of the economy.Dr Aslam Dasoo, Member - Progressive Health Forum
Listen to the discussion for more:
