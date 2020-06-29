DPE tells unions 'stop politicking, SAA employees' livelihoods are what matter'
The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) on Sunday announced its withdrawal from the forum tasked with coming up with a business restructuring model for the embattled South African Airways (SAA).
The airline has been under business rescue since December.
On Friday Numsa explained how the vote for the restructuring plan for the South African Airways (SAA) has been delayed until next month after the creditors and trade unions secured an adjournment.
RELATED: SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July
DPE acting director-general, Kgathatso Tlhakudi talks to Ray White about the department's announcement on Sunday to pull out.
White asks Tlhakudi if this move is wise as it may well put the beleaguered airline on a path to liquidation.
We feel as a department we have put on the table before the unions a very workable solution to ensure that those employees that will not be absorbed in the new airline are able to seek alternative economic opportunities in a little bit comfortable situation than would be the case if this airline were to be liquidated.Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Department of Public Enterprises
He says should the airline be liquidated those employees would receive a maximum of R33,000 maximum each.
This would run out quickly and they would only be faced with hardship.Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Department of Public Enterprises
We are saying to the organised labour formations can we be a little bit more serious? The time for politicking is over. We are putting the livelihoods of those not only at SAA but in related industries at risk with the route that the union leadership is taking.Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Department of Public Enterprises
He says despite what union leadership is saying, the employees themselves have communicated with government that they find the offer appropriate.
A great deal of time has been invested in this forum and Tlhakudi argues it has now clearly become a waste of everyone's time.
Can they go it alone without the unions?
The offer remains there. It is on the table.Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Department of Public Enterprises
Mashudu Raphetha, president of the National Transport Movement Union at National Transport Movement speaks to Ray White and says his union does support the voluntary severance packages offered and does not agree with Numsa, Sacca and Sapa.
They hare no longer unions, they are political parties.Mashudu Raphetha, President - National Transport Movement Union
Listen to the interviews below:
