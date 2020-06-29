More SA airports to reopen from July, Mbalula announces





The following domestic airports will reopen from 1 July:

Bram Fischer International Airport

Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport

Pietermaritzburg Airport

Port Elizabeth International Airport

Richards Bay Airport

Skukuza Airport

Upington International Airport

The OR Tambo, King Shaka, Cape Town, and Lanseria International airports opened for domestic passenger travel three weeks ago in the first phase of reopening.

During a virtual press briefing on Monday, Mbalula said international passenger flights remain prohibited except for repatriation flights and medical evacuations.

The minister said those international passenger flights would have to be approved by him and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

