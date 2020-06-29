More SA airports to reopen from July, Mbalula announces
The following domestic airports will reopen from 1 July:
- Bram Fischer International Airport
- Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport
- Pietermaritzburg Airport
- Port Elizabeth International Airport
- Richards Bay Airport
- Skukuza Airport
- Upington International Airport
In addition to the original four airports that are currently operating,the following domestic airports will reopen from 01 July 2020:— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) June 29, 2020
• Bram Fischer International Airport;
• Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport;
• Pietermaritzburg Airport;
• Port Elizabeth International... pic.twitter.com/t1FXe8y09K
The OR Tambo, King Shaka, Cape Town, and Lanseria International airports opened for domestic passenger travel three weeks ago in the first phase of reopening.
During a virtual press briefing on Monday, Mbalula said international passenger flights remain prohibited except for repatriation flights and medical evacuations.
The minister said those international passenger flights would have to be approved by him and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).
Listen for the brief update on The Midday Report:
More from Local
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds
Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
We're waiting on NCC to rule on 100% loading capacity for taxis - Transport Dept
The Transport Department says it's waiting for the command council to take a decision on several matters tabled by the taxi industry.Read More
Private doctors experiencing severe financial distress and need a lifeline - PHF
The Progressive Health Forum (PHF) says that struggling private practitioners are in need of a lifeline from medical aid schemes.Read More
Comedian Soli Philander to appear in court
Comedian Soli Philander is expected to appear in court on Monday following his arrest at the weekend.Read More
Enter CapeTalk and Nedbank Business Ignite and win prizes worth over R250k
Training programmes, on-air advertising and cash are all up for grabs in this year's competition. Enter now.Read More
Taxis openly defy transport minister and lockdown regulations
Santaco spokesperson says if there is no government assistance, 45% of taxi operators will lose their vehicles to repossession.Read More
Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining
Restaurant Association CEO Wendy Alberts says they are happy to discuss with DTI issues such as how much alcohol may be served.Read More
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school
Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandemic.Read More
Metrorail to resume limited train service on CT-Retreat Southern Line
'It's not business as usual'. Riana Scott (Metrorail Western Cape) gives details of the resumption of a 'Covid service'.Read More
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate'
Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk.Read More
More from Business
DPE tells unions 'stop politicking, SAA employees' livelihoods are what matter'
DPE's Kgathatso Tlhakudi explains why the department announced on Sunday it's pulling out if the Leadership Consultative ForumRead More
Private doctors experiencing severe financial distress and need a lifeline - PHF
The Progressive Health Forum (PHF) says that struggling private practitioners are in need of a lifeline from medical aid schemes.Read More
What is financial repression and how will it impact your savings in the bank?
Pieter Koekemoer explains that anything that is inflation-linked makes sense, and the more diversified the better.Read More
Enter CapeTalk and Nedbank Business Ignite and win prizes worth over R250k
Training programmes, on-air advertising and cash are all up for grabs in this year's competition. Enter now.Read More
Taxis openly defy transport minister and lockdown regulations
Santaco spokesperson says if there is no government assistance, 45% of taxi operators will lose their vehicles to repossession.Read More
Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining
Restaurant Association CEO Wendy Alberts says they are happy to discuss with DTI issues such as how much alcohol may be served.Read More
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'
Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress.Read More
Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA
The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts fuel prices will increase by more than R1.70 a litre on 1 July..Read More
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations
The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector.Read More
Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens
"We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they’ll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre’s Ludi Kraus.Read More