We're waiting on NCC to rule on 100% loading capacity for taxis - Transport Dept





On Sunday, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) announced that they will be loading taxis at full capacity and resuming inter-provincial operations this week.

Santaco was meant to meet with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula last week, but the meeting was postponed.

The taxi body has ordered its drivers to ignore the 70% capacity regulations instated by the government.

In a statement, Mbalula condemned the industry's decision to violate the lockdown regulations.

"Until the current directions have been revised, the legal loading capacity is 70% and enforceable by law enforcement authorities", Mbalula's statement reads.

Transport spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine says the decision to operate at 100% capacity is unlawful and premature.

She says that the department is counting on law enforcement officials to take action against those who flout lockdown regulations.

Paine says Minister Mbalula is waiting on the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to review the taxi industry's proposal to load taxis at 100%capacity and resume inter-provincial travel.

She maintains that the government does not want to go to war with the taxi industry.

We are looking towards having more discussions and more talks. Ayanda-Allie Paine, Spokesperson - National Transport Department

We're waiting for the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to give us feedback on whether or not they agree with the 100% loading capacity for taxis as well as the inter-provincial travel without the use of permits. Ayanda-Allie Paine, Spokesperson - National Transport Department

Once we receive word from the NCCC we'll be able to take the country and the taxi industry into confidence. Ayanda-Allie Paine, Spokesperson - National Transport Department

We have seen law enforcement bringing to book those who transgress the law, this is nothing new or exclusive to the action Santaco has taken. Ayanda-Allie Paine, Spokesperson - National Transport Department

Minister Mbalula has always been sympathetic to the plight of the taxi industry. We know full well that this sector has suffered tremendously, as have many other sectors, because of Covid-19. Ayanda-Allie Paine, Spokesperson - National Transport Department

