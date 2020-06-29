We're waiting on NCC to rule on 100% loading capacity for taxis - Transport Dept
On Sunday, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) announced that they will be loading taxis at full capacity and resuming inter-provincial operations this week.
Santaco was meant to meet with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula last week, but the meeting was postponed.
The taxi body has ordered its drivers to ignore the 70% capacity regulations instated by the government.
RELATED: Taxis openly defy transport minister and lockdown regulations
In a statement, Mbalula condemned the industry's decision to violate the lockdown regulations.
"Until the current directions have been revised, the legal loading capacity is 70% and enforceable by law enforcement authorities", Mbalula's statement reads.
Minister Mbalula’s Statement on SANTACO & NTA Media Statements pic.twitter.com/i1g0yrnz4W— Ayanda-Allie Paine (@AyandaAllieP) June 28, 2020
RELATED: People have been pushed to the limits - WC Transport MEC on taxis going rogue
Transport spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine says the decision to operate at 100% capacity is unlawful and premature.
She says that the department is counting on law enforcement officials to take action against those who flout lockdown regulations.
Paine says Minister Mbalula is waiting on the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to review the taxi industry's proposal to load taxis at 100%capacity and resume inter-provincial travel.
She maintains that the government does not want to go to war with the taxi industry.
We are looking towards having more discussions and more talks.Ayanda-Allie Paine, Spokesperson - National Transport Department
We're waiting for the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to give us feedback on whether or not they agree with the 100% loading capacity for taxis as well as the inter-provincial travel without the use of permits.Ayanda-Allie Paine, Spokesperson - National Transport Department
Once we receive word from the NCCC we'll be able to take the country and the taxi industry into confidence.Ayanda-Allie Paine, Spokesperson - National Transport Department
We have seen law enforcement bringing to book those who transgress the law, this is nothing new or exclusive to the action Santaco has taken.Ayanda-Allie Paine, Spokesperson - National Transport Department
Minister Mbalula has always been sympathetic to the plight of the taxi industry. We know full well that this sector has suffered tremendously, as have many other sectors, because of Covid-19.Ayanda-Allie Paine, Spokesperson - National Transport Department
Listen to Ayanda-Allie Paine chat to Ray White (from 02:12):
More from Local
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds
Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
More SA airports to reopen from July, Mbalula announces
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that seven additional domestic airports will reopen on 1 July.Read More
Private doctors experiencing severe financial distress and need a lifeline - PHF
The Progressive Health Forum (PHF) says that struggling private practitioners are in need of a lifeline from medical aid schemes.Read More
Comedian Soli Philander to appear in court
Comedian Soli Philander is expected to appear in court on Monday following his arrest at the weekend.Read More
Enter CapeTalk and Nedbank Business Ignite and win prizes worth over R250k
Training programmes, on-air advertising and cash are all up for grabs in this year's competition. Enter now.Read More
Taxis openly defy transport minister and lockdown regulations
Santaco spokesperson says if there is no government assistance, 45% of taxi operators will lose their vehicles to repossession.Read More
Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining
Restaurant Association CEO Wendy Alberts says they are happy to discuss with DTI issues such as how much alcohol may be served.Read More
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school
Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandemic.Read More
Metrorail to resume limited train service on CT-Retreat Southern Line
'It's not business as usual'. Riana Scott (Metrorail Western Cape) gives details of the resumption of a 'Covid service'.Read More
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate'
Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk.Read More