Labour unions caused the liquidation of SAA! We’re out - Minister Pravin Gordhan
South African Airlines (SAA) must be liquidated, some Members of Parliament (MPs) said on Monday.
The business rescue process should have ended in December and the business rescue practitioners should’ve applied for liquidation back then, argued Alf Lees of the Democratic Alliance (DA).
"They should have then done what the law required of them to do," said Lees.
"So that step now remains."
The calls for liquidation come after creditors and unions adjourned talks, delaying a vote on the restructuring plan until July, and after the Department of Public Enterprises on Sunday withdrew from the Leadership Consultative Forum working on a business model for a new, rationalised SAA.
The business rescue process has been ruined by three labour unions who set the airline on the road to liquidation, said Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed independent business journalist Ray Mahlaka.
It is [dead in the water] … that forum has collapsed… because the Department yanked itself out of it… The relationship between the Department and the unions has broken down…Ray Mahlaka, independent business journalist
The Department wants to launch a new airline at a time when the global industry has been decimated…Ray Mahlaka, independent business journalist
It’s a case of having too many cooks in the kitchen…Ray Mahlaka, independent business journalist
The Department has sided with the business rescue practitioners…Ray Mahlaka, independent business journalist
Is SAA worth saving? … SAA will still be loss-making for the next five years, according to the projections in the rescue plan…Ray Mahlaka, independent business journalist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty
Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology".Read More
You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open, claims tourism body
The Tourism Business Council of SA has interpreted the new level 3 regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel can resume.Read More
One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Its share price is tanking
The boycott by advertisers taking a stand against Facebook’s stance on hate speech is gaining momentum, says Richard Lord.Read More
A mountain of frozen chicken is about to be dumped on South Africa
South Africa’s chicken industry is facing an existential threat from dumped imports, says Francois Baird of FairPlay.Read More
DPE tells unions 'stop politicking, SAA employees' livelihoods are what matter'
DPE's Kgathatso Tlhakudi explains why the department announced on Sunday it's pulling out if the Leadership Consultative ForumRead More
More SA airports to reopen from July, Mbalula announces
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that seven additional domestic airports will reopen on 1 July.Read More
Private doctors experiencing severe financial distress and need a lifeline - PHF
The Progressive Health Forum (PHF) says that struggling private practitioners are in need of a lifeline from medical aid schemes.Read More
What is financial repression and how will it impact your savings in the bank?
Pieter Koekemoer explains that anything that is inflation-linked makes sense, and the more diversified the better.Read More
Enter CapeTalk and Nedbank Business Ignite and win prizes worth over R250k
Training programmes, on-air advertising and cash are all up for grabs in this year's competition. Enter now.Read More
More from Opinion
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty
Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology".Read More
One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Its share price is tanking
The boycott by advertisers taking a stand against Facebook’s stance on hate speech is gaining momentum, says Richard Lord.Read More
A mountain of frozen chicken is about to be dumped on South Africa
South Africa’s chicken industry is facing an existential threat from dumped imports, says Francois Baird of FairPlay.Read More
The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court
"SA is a Constitutional democracy. The people must govern - Parliament should supervise. That’s our case," says MP Wouter Wessels.Read More
Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000.Read More
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!'
"The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant.Read More
South Africans are, literally, starving! - Lorenzo Davids, Community Chest WC
It never stops - every day, thousands of desperately hungry South Africans of all races plead with Lorenzo Davids for food.Read More
Great harvests (2nd largest maize production ever) to drive down food prices
South Africa’s farms are producing massive amounts of food right now, says Wandile Sihlobo of the Agricultural Business Chamber.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now.Read More
More from Politics
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty
Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology".Read More
DPE tells unions 'stop politicking, SAA employees' livelihoods are what matter'
DPE's Kgathatso Tlhakudi explains why the department announced on Sunday it's pulling out if the Leadership Consultative ForumRead More
People have been pushed to the limits - WC Transport MEC on taxis going rogue
Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says he understands why taxi operators have started defying the lockdown regulations.Read More
[VIDEO] Trump deletes 'white power' video tweet after backlash
Donald Trump tweeted a video on Sunday of pro and anti-Trump supporters at a Florida retirement village, and it went badly.Read More
Taxis openly defy transport minister and lockdown regulations
Santaco spokesperson says if there is no government assistance, 45% of taxi operators will lose their vehicles to repossession.Read More
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school
Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandemic.Read More
High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned
The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s (Fita) has lost its court bid to have tobacco products declared as essential.Read More
ANC concerned by Chief Justice Mogoeng's 'apparent support for Apartheid Israel'
The African National Congress (ANC) has taken issue with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's comments on the Israel-Palestinian conflict.Read More
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer
Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday.Read More
The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court
"SA is a Constitutional democracy. The people must govern - Parliament should supervise. That’s our case," says MP Wouter Wessels.Read More