Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds

29 June 2020 4:51 PM
by
Tags:
Allergies
eczema
allergy
world allergy week
Dr Candice Royal
Allergy Foundation South Africa

Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Approximately 1 in 3 South Africans will be affected by allergies at some point in their lives.

Allergic conditions such as eczema, allergic rhinitis ( also known as hay fever), and asthma affect thousands of people across the country.

RELATED: Hay fever and asthma hell as Cape Town pollen count hits new peak levels

Allergist Dr. Candice Royal says it's important for allergy sufferers to keep to their chronic medications during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Royal says people with chronic asthma especially need to stick to their treatment regime.

However, she adds that well-controlled asthmatics are not more vulnerable to Covid-19 than the general population.

It's very important, especially for asthmatics, that control is meticulous during this time. If you're on any chronic mediation, be it inhalers or nose sprays for rhinitis, then you should adhere and continue to take those and not wean any medication off during this time.

Dr. Candice Royal, Allergist and Paediatrician

If their asthma is under control, and their symptoms are kept at bay by using the regular controller medication, we've seen across the globe that asthmatics don't seem to be more vulnerable than the rest of the general population.

Dr. Candice Royal, Allergist and Paediatrician

Food allergies are on the rise... About 1 in 40 of Capetonian children are living with a food allergy.

Dr. Candice Royal, Allergist and Paediatrician

In Cape Town, we see allergic rhinitis affecting up to 40% of the population. Eczema is an extremely common condition.

Dr. Candice Royal, Allergist and Paediatrician

Allergies in South Africa are definitely on the rise. From our statistics, we suspect that about one-third of people in the country will be affected by allergies at some point in their lives.

Dr. Candice Royal, Allergist and Paediatrician

To mark this year's World Allergy Week, from 28th June to 4th July 2020, Bianca Resnekov spoke to how to tell the difference between an allergy and Covid-19 symptoms.

Listen to the discussion for more information:


