Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds
Approximately 1 in 3 South Africans will be affected by allergies at some point in their lives.
Allergic conditions such as eczema, allergic rhinitis ( also known as hay fever), and asthma affect thousands of people across the country.
RELATED: Hay fever and asthma hell as Cape Town pollen count hits new peak levels
Allergist Dr. Candice Royal says it's important for allergy sufferers to keep to their chronic medications during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dr. Royal says people with chronic asthma especially need to stick to their treatment regime.
However, she adds that well-controlled asthmatics are not more vulnerable to Covid-19 than the general population.
It's very important, especially for asthmatics, that control is meticulous during this time. If you're on any chronic mediation, be it inhalers or nose sprays for rhinitis, then you should adhere and continue to take those and not wean any medication off during this time.Dr. Candice Royal, Allergist and Paediatrician
If their asthma is under control, and their symptoms are kept at bay by using the regular controller medication, we've seen across the globe that asthmatics don't seem to be more vulnerable than the rest of the general population.Dr. Candice Royal, Allergist and Paediatrician
Food allergies are on the rise... About 1 in 40 of Capetonian children are living with a food allergy.Dr. Candice Royal, Allergist and Paediatrician
In Cape Town, we see allergic rhinitis affecting up to 40% of the population. Eczema is an extremely common condition.Dr. Candice Royal, Allergist and Paediatrician
Allergies in South Africa are definitely on the rise. From our statistics, we suspect that about one-third of people in the country will be affected by allergies at some point in their lives.Dr. Candice Royal, Allergist and Paediatrician
To mark this year's World Allergy Week, from 28th June to 4th July 2020, Bianca Resnekov spoke to how to tell the difference between an allergy and Covid-19 symptoms.
Listen to the discussion for more information:
More from Lifestyle
Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining
Restaurant Association CEO Wendy Alberts says they are happy to discuss with DTI issues such as how much alcohol may be served.Read More
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate'
Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk.Read More
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest
Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday.Read More
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'
Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress.Read More
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer
There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look.Read More
Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens
"We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they’ll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre’s Ludi Kraus.Read More
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room
Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card.Read More
Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000.Read More
Rethink everything you thought you knew about CBD
If you're using something for anxiousness, sleepless nights, pain and inflammation... It's high time you Rethink CBD products.Read More
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls
The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocalls.Read More
More from Local
We're waiting on NCC to rule on 100% loading capacity for taxis - Transport Dept
The Transport Department says it's waiting for the command council to take a decision on several matters tabled by the taxi industry.Read More
More SA airports to reopen from July, Mbalula announces
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that seven additional domestic airports will reopen on 1 July.Read More
Private doctors experiencing severe financial distress and need a lifeline - PHF
The Progressive Health Forum (PHF) says that struggling private practitioners are in need of a lifeline from medical aid schemes.Read More
Comedian Soli Philander to appear in court
Comedian Soli Philander is expected to appear in court on Monday following his arrest at the weekend.Read More
Enter CapeTalk and Nedbank Business Ignite and win prizes worth over R250k
Training programmes, on-air advertising and cash are all up for grabs in this year's competition. Enter now.Read More
Taxis openly defy transport minister and lockdown regulations
Santaco spokesperson says if there is no government assistance, 45% of taxi operators will lose their vehicles to repossession.Read More
Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining
Restaurant Association CEO Wendy Alberts says they are happy to discuss with DTI issues such as how much alcohol may be served.Read More
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school
Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandemic.Read More
Metrorail to resume limited train service on CT-Retreat Southern Line
'It's not business as usual'. Riana Scott (Metrorail Western Cape) gives details of the resumption of a 'Covid service'.Read More
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate'
Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk.Read More