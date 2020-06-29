What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?





Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed professional pilot Eon de Vos.

Before taking to the skies, De Vos was a well-known personality on the airwaves.

If you watched TV or listened to the radio in South Africa in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, you’ll no doubt recognise his face and his voice.

De Vos has been a pilot with BA-Comair Ltd since 2003.

What is it that De Vos believes about money?

Does it keep him up at night?

Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

I came from a very conservative family. My father was a Minister… I went to school in Cape Town… I came back 10 years ago… Not a flashy lifestyle… There was never a shortage… There wasn’t money for university, but I got a bursary from the SABC to study Communications… Eon de Vos, pilot - BA-Comair Ltd

My first salary cheque as an assistant television producer was R150 per month. I lived well on it; the bank even gave me a credit card! Eon de Vos, pilot - BA-Comair Ltd

I’m responsible with money, but I’ve never been very good with it. It’s not a serious interest of mine… It’s good if you have it… I have a retirement annuity… Money isn’t an end in itself for me… I don’t need more… Eon de Vos, pilot - BA-Comair Ltd

We can’t work from home! I’ve been on the ground for three months… I have withdrawal symptoms… I’ve gone to the extreme of renewing my license on a simulator! Eon de Vos, pilot - BA-Comair Ltd

I started broadcasting in 1978… moved into television production and radio broadcasting… eventually went into radio management. I even worked for Primedia for a while… Eon de Vos, pilot - BA-Comair Ltd

I’ve been flying for 40 years… My airline career has been going for 18 years… I don’t miss broadcasting… Eon de Vos, pilot - BA-Comair Ltd

I knock on doors and when it opens, I go in before they close it! Eon de Vos, pilot - BA-Comair Ltd

If you drive like a hooligan, you’ll probably fly like a hooligan as well… Eon de Vos, pilot - BA-Comair Ltd

… something will come up, and I’ll be ready for it… It [airline industry] won’t be the same as before, ever… Locally – I’m not talking about those funded by your and my taxes – at most of the other airlines, all the pilots are on unpaid leave… A lot of guys will have to find a new career because airlines won’t even be half the size they were before. Eon de Vos, pilot - BA-Comair Ltd