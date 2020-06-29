Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
We've got to take the risk - Co-owner of Hudsons on reopening despite booze ban

29 June 2020 6:57 PM
by
Hudsons
Hudsons Burger Joint
restaurants reopen

Hudsons Burger Joint has reopened its restaurants for sit-down dining across Cape Town despite the ban on serving alcohol with meals.

The government gave restaurants the go-ahead to reopen from Monday under strict conditions.

Regulations stipulate that alcohol cannot be consumed on-site, something the Restaurant Association of SA wants to challenge.

RELATED: Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining

Ross Collins, the co-owner of Hudsons, says operating without sit-down liquor sales is better than staying closed.

He says that the business will have to adapt to the circumstances as they did with their improvised takeaway service, which has been successful.

Collins says Hudsons is an established brand with loyal patrons who have shown interest in supporting the restaurant chain's revival.

It's going to hurt our turnover, but our business has learned to adjust.

Ross Collins, Co-owner - Hudsons Burger Joint

We did more than double of what we expected on the takeaway side.

Ross Collins, Co-owner - Hudsons Burger Joint

Hopefully, with a bit of effort, the sit-down can also be better than we hope for.

Ross Collins, Co-owner - Hudsons Burger Joint

Alcohol is a huge draw to our business.

Ross Collins, Co-owner - Hudsons Burger Joint

We've got to take the risk and invest our own new future.

Ross Collins, Co-owner - Hudsons The Burger Joint

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Mayatham:


Hudsons
Hudsons Burger Joint
restaurants reopen

