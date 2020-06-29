We've got to take the risk - Co-owner of Hudsons on reopening despite booze ban
The government gave restaurants the go-ahead to reopen from Monday under strict conditions.
Regulations stipulate that alcohol cannot be consumed on-site, something the Restaurant Association of SA wants to challenge.
Ross Collins, the co-owner of Hudsons, says operating without sit-down liquor sales is better than staying closed.
He says that the business will have to adapt to the circumstances as they did with their improvised takeaway service, which has been successful.
Collins says Hudsons is an established brand with loyal patrons who have shown interest in supporting the restaurant chain's revival.
It's going to hurt our turnover, but our business has learned to adjust.Ross Collins, Co-owner - Hudsons Burger Joint
We did more than double of what we expected on the takeaway side.Ross Collins, Co-owner - Hudsons Burger Joint
Hopefully, with a bit of effort, the sit-down can also be better than we hope for.Ross Collins, Co-owner - Hudsons Burger Joint
Alcohol is a huge draw to our business.Ross Collins, Co-owner - Hudsons Burger Joint
We've got to take the risk and invest our own new future.Ross Collins, Co-owner - Hudsons The Burger Joint
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Mayatham:
More from Local
Mkhwebane loses SCA bid to appeal ruling on Estina dairy farm report
The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina dairy farm judgment.Read More
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds
Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
We're waiting on NCC to rule on 100% loading capacity for taxis - Transport Dept
The Transport Department says it's waiting for the command council to take a decision on several matters tabled by the taxi industry.Read More
More SA airports to reopen from July, Mbalula announces
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that seven additional domestic airports will reopen on 1 July.Read More
Private doctors experiencing severe financial distress and need a lifeline - PHF
The Progressive Health Forum (PHF) says that struggling private practitioners are in need of a lifeline from medical aid schemes.Read More
Comedian Soli Philander to appear in court
Comedian Soli Philander is expected to appear in court on Monday following his arrest at the weekend.Read More
Enter CapeTalk and Nedbank Business Ignite and win prizes worth over R250k
Training programmes, on-air advertising and cash are all up for grabs in this year's competition. Enter now.Read More
Taxis openly defy transport minister and lockdown regulations
Santaco spokesperson says if there is no government assistance, 45% of taxi operators will lose their vehicles to repossession.Read More
Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining
Restaurant Association CEO Wendy Alberts says they are happy to discuss with DTI issues such as how much alcohol may be served.Read More
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school
Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandemic.Read More