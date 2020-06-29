You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open, claims tourism body

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:31
REPLAY: Can I go on holiday under these regulations?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We've got to take the risk - Co-owner of Hudsons on reopening despite booze ban Hudsons Burger Joint has reopened its restaurants for sit-down dining across Cape Town despite the ban on serving alcohol with mea... 29 June 2020 6:57 PM
Mkhwebane loses SCA bid to appeal ruling on Estina dairy farm report The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina dairy farm judgment. 29 June 2020 5:43 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
View all Local
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
DPE tells unions 'stop politicking, SAA employees' livelihoods are what matter' DPE's Kgathatso Tlhakudi explains why the department announced on Sunday it's pulling out if the Leadership Consultative Forum 29 June 2020 2:26 PM
People have been pushed to the limits - WC Transport MEC on taxis going rogue Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says he understands why taxi operators have started defying the lockdown regulati... 29 June 2020 11:31 AM
View all Politics
More SA airports to reopen from July, Mbalula announces Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that seven additional domestic airports will reopen on 1 July. 29 June 2020 2:21 PM
Private doctors experiencing severe financial distress and need a lifeline - PHF The Progressive Health Forum (PHF) says that struggling private practitioners are in need of a lifeline from medical aid schemes. 29 June 2020 1:40 PM
What is financial repression and how will it impact your savings in the bank? Pieter Koekemoer explains that anything that is inflation-linked makes sense, and the more diversified the better. 29 June 2020 12:53 PM
View all Business
Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining Restaurant Association CEO Wendy Alberts says they are happy to discuss with DTI issues such as how much alcohol may be served. 29 June 2020 8:29 AM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative. 29 June 2020 2:42 PM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business

You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open, claims tourism body

29 June 2020 7:28 PM
by
Tags:
Tourism Business Council
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa
Tourism Business Council of SA
domestic leisure travel
intraprovincial
Tourism regulations

The Tourism Business Council of SA has interpreted the new level 3 regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel can resume.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said last week that leisure tourism remains closed.

However, the CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says the gazetted regulations can be interpreted differently.

Amid confusion over the Level 3 tourism regulations, it appears that a loophole allows for intra-provincial travel.

Tshivhengwa argues that regulations allow for intra-provincial leisure travel only, with overnight stays at accredited accommodation providers, excluding home-sharing.

He says he's written to the Tourism Department outlining the council's legal interpretation of the new regulations.

As far as we've read the regulations and the directions which were gazetted just a couple of minutes ago, we believe that intra-provincial travel is allowed.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

You can travel within your province and we also believe that accommodation is opened for leisure purposes.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

If you look at the regulations from Cogta, they say that the only exception for leisure that's not allowed is home-sharing. That means that all the other accommodation for leisure is allowed.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

I have since written to the Tourism Department and the DG to say that is our interpretation unless we get something in writing that says we are not allowed we will continue as such.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Listen to his interpretation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


29 June 2020 7:28 PM
by
Tags:
Tourism Business Council
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa
Tourism Business Council of SA
domestic leisure travel
intraprovincial
Tourism regulations

Recommended

More from Lifestyle

Eon de Vos

What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?

29 June 2020 8:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

asthma-inhaler-asthmatic-chronic-respiratory-condition-allergy-medication-123rf

Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds

29 June 2020 4:51 PM

Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant table setting 123rf

Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining

29 June 2020 8:29 AM

Restaurant Association CEO Wendy Alberts says they are happy to discuss with DTI issues such as how much alcohol may be served.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain National Park Cape Town SANParks 123rflifestyel 123rf

Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate'

28 June 2020 11:49 AM

Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

buhle-ngabajpg

[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest

28 June 2020 10:18 AM

Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

older-woman-wine-glass-alcohol-pexels-photo-free-to-use-without-attributionjpeg

'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'

27 June 2020 4:42 PM

Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

national-arts-festival-logojpg

[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer

27 June 2020 11:15 AM

There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Labia Theatre

Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens

26 June 2020 3:05 PM

"We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they’ll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre’s Ludi Kraus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1500x500jpg

The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room

26 June 2020 10:15 AM

Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota-car-logo-vehicle-automotive-industry-car-manufacturers-123rf

Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000

25 June 2020 2:42 PM

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Eon de Vos

What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?

29 June 2020 8:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capitalism 123rf 123rfbusiness

Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty

29 June 2020 7:37 PM

Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190920marktrumpjpg

One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Its share price is tanking

29 June 2020 6:44 PM

The boycott by advertisers taking a stand against Facebook’s stance on hate speech is gaining momentum, says Richard Lord.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA

Labour unions caused the liquidation of SAA! We’re out - Minister Pravin Gordhan

29 June 2020 6:26 PM

SAA must be liquidated, some MPs said on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviewed independent business journalist Ray Mahlaka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

frozen chicken 123rf 123rfbusiness

A mountain of frozen chicken is about to be dumped on South Africa

29 June 2020 5:58 PM

South Africa’s chicken industry is facing an existential threat from dumped imports, says Francois Baird of FairPlay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

DPE tells unions 'stop politicking, SAA employees' livelihoods are what matter'

29 June 2020 2:26 PM

DPE's Kgathatso Tlhakudi explains why the department announced on Sunday it's pulling out if the Leadership Consultative Forum

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mbaks3gif

More SA airports to reopen from July, Mbalula announces

29 June 2020 2:21 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that seven additional domestic airports will reopen on 1 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No smoking medical doctor consulting patient 123rfhealth #123rflifestyle 123rf

Private doctors experiencing severe financial distress and need a lifeline - PHF

29 June 2020 1:40 PM

The Progressive Health Forum (PHF) says that struggling private practitioners are in need of a lifeline from medical aid schemes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

piggy-bank-coins-money-budget-savings-personal-finance-123rf

What is financial repression and how will it impact your savings in the bank?

29 June 2020 12:53 PM

Pieter Koekemoer explains that anything that is inflation-linked makes sense, and the more diversified the better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nedbank-business-ignitejpg

Enter CapeTalk and Nedbank Business Ignite and win prizes worth over R250k

29 June 2020 10:59 AM

Training programmes, on-air advertising and cash are all up for grabs in this year's competition. Enter now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?

Business Opinion Lifestyle Entertainment

A mountain of frozen chicken is about to be dumped on South Africa

Business Opinion

One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Its share price is tanking

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Palestinians say ready for direct talks with Israel

29 June 2020 8:54 PM

Top Democrats ask US spy chiefs for briefing on Russia bounty reports

29 June 2020 8:27 PM

Molefe: Officials told members to resign to make Prasa board dysfunctional

29 June 2020 7:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA