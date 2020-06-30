'More international syndicates targeting SA to satisfy booming cigarette demand'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:10
How Hollywood is surviving the pandemic - SA actress Embeth Davidtz
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Bastille festival goes virtual
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Darielle Robertson
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Aschbird
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gareth Asch
Today at 15:10
South Africa slashes science budget
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Adam - MD of SARAO (the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory)
Today at 15:20
Hong Kong national security law passed by China
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steve Vines - Hong Kong based writer and journalist
Today at 15:40
Should we be seeing tighter local lockdowns?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 15:50
A boycott of Facebook by major advertisers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Britten - Communication strategist
Today at 16:10
Western Cape Schools and Covid-19 questions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:20
Music piracy costs SA R500 million a year - here's a way to stop it
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Loubser - CEO of Tencent Africa Service
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
DTI investigating National Lotteries Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Raymond Joseph - journalist, a journalism trainer and a media consultant
Today at 17:46
Food, land and seed activist Zayaan Khan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zayaan Khan
Today at 18:09
Stats SA to release first quarter GDP
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA cuts budget for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sarah Wild - Science Writer at ...
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Naken Insurance disrupting the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alex Thomson - Co-Founder at Naked Insurance
Today at 20:25
Second interview
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Nicholson
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS' The investigation was brought about largely by GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph bringing the claims of corruption to light. 30 June 2020 1:42 PM
Giving birth in the time of Covid-19: Midwives report rise in home births in SA Midwife specialist Dr Margreet Wibbelink says there's been an increased demand for midwife services since the coronavirus crisis. 30 June 2020 1:17 PM
[LISTEN] My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school Danielle Gilbert speaks to Zain Johnson about her time at a private girls school in Cape Town and the pressure to assimilate... 30 June 2020 12:58 PM
View all Local
Unions' stance puts SAA on very risky path to liquidation - DPE Nonny Mashika Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises discusses the way forward. 30 June 2020 8:50 AM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
Labour unions caused the liquidation of SAA! We’re out - Minister Pravin Gordhan SAA must be liquidated, some MPs said on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviewed independent business journalist Ray Mahlaka. 29 June 2020 6:26 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'More international syndicates targeting SA to satisfy booming cigarette demand'

30 June 2020 12:47 PM
by
Tags:
Crime
Johan van Loggerenberg
Cigarette smuggling
illicit trade
cigarette ban
ban on cigarette sales
tobacco traders
criminal syndicates

Profits generated by illicit cigarette traders in South Africa have reached unprecedented levels and transnational groups want a slice of the pie.

Former SARS group executive Johann van Loggerenberg says South Africa is now the target of transnational criminal syndicates eager to cash in on the booming illegal cigarette trade.

Van Loggerenberg, the author of Tobacco Wars, believes criminal syndicates have made well over R3 billion a month since the start of lockdown.

The tax consultant says South Africa's illicit cigarette market is seeing new entrants from regions such as France, China, and Central Africa.

He says syndicates are taking advantage of the rising demand and the country's poor policing of the cigarette ban.

RELATED: We're already R54 billion down on tax collection since lockdown - SARS boss

According to Van Loggerenberg, most of the illicit cigarettes circulating in South Africa are from outside of the border.

These include less familiar brands from new territories as well as established cigarette brands smuggled into SA from neighboring countries in Southern Africa.

My biggest concern is the influx of transnational organised crime syndicates that see South Africa - with its 7.5 million-odd adult smokers as a sitting duck... They are beginning to symbiotically co-exist with some of the older syndicates and gangs in the country.

Johann van Loggerenberg, Tax consultant

Permission was given for local manufacturers to reopen and manufacture for export only. In other words, they are manufacturing cigarettes but these are all, in theory, destined to leave the country.

Johann van Loggerenberg, Tax consultant

When you look at what's available currently in lockdown - and I've been studying this almost since day one - you find a blend of every single possible brand, whether its a multinational or local manufacturer brand.

Johann van Loggerenberg, Tax consultant

It just depends on the geolocation. In certain areas, some brands are more concentrated than others but you can buy any possible brand that you can imagine somewhere in South Africa - at three to five times the normal price.

Johann van Loggerenberg, Tax consultant

Lockdown came fast and the ban on the trade of cigarettes came as equally fast, but that did not - in the beginning of the lockdown period - eradicate stock that was situated in the value chain.

Johann van Loggerenberg, Tax consultant

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


30 June 2020 12:47 PM
by
Tags:
Crime
Johan van Loggerenberg
Cigarette smuggling
illicit trade
cigarette ban
ban on cigarette sales
tobacco traders
criminal syndicates

Recommended

More from Local

national_lottery.jpg

DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS'

30 June 2020 1:42 PM

The investigation was brought about largely by GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph bringing the claims of corruption to light.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gynaecologist examines pregnant woman birth obstetrics 123rflifestyle 123rf

Giving birth in the time of Covid-19: Midwives report rise in home births in SA

30 June 2020 1:17 PM

Midwife specialist Dr Margreet Wibbelink says there's been an increased demand for midwife services since the coronavirus crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blackgirljpg

[LISTEN] My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school

30 June 2020 12:58 PM

Danielle Gilbert speaks to Zain Johnson about her time at a private girls school in Cape Town and the pressure to assimilate...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rondebosch Boys' High School

Rondebosch Boys' Grade 11 use next year's matric ball money to feed the needy

30 June 2020 7:34 AM

School's SRC member Cameron De Kock says the entire grade voted to donate the money to Howards's Soup Kitchen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hudsons-burger-joint-facebook-imagejpg

We've got to take the risk - Co-owner of Hudsons on reopening despite booze ban

29 June 2020 6:57 PM

Hudsons Burger Joint has reopened its restaurants for sit-down dining across Cape Town despite the ban on serving alcohol with meals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane loses SCA bid to appeal ruling on Estina dairy farm report

29 June 2020 5:43 PM

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina dairy farm judgment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

asthma-inhaler-asthmatic-chronic-respiratory-condition-allergy-medication-123rf

Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds

29 June 2020 4:51 PM

Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

taxidjpg

We're waiting on NCC to rule on 100% loading capacity for taxis - Transport Dept

29 June 2020 3:32 PM

The Transport Department says it's waiting for the command council to take a decision on several matters tabled by the taxi industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mbaks3gif

More SA airports to reopen from July, Mbalula announces

29 June 2020 2:21 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that seven additional domestic airports will reopen on 1 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No smoking medical doctor consulting patient 123rfhealth #123rflifestyle 123rf

Private doctors experiencing severe financial distress and need a lifeline - PHF

29 June 2020 1:40 PM

The Progressive Health Forum (PHF) says that struggling private practitioners are in need of a lifeline from medical aid schemes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2%

Business Politics

DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS'

Local Politics

Rondebosch Boys' Grade 11 use next year's matric ball money to feed the needy

Local

EWN Highlights

Nurses to collect COVID-19 samples from EC patients whose tests were ‘lost’

30 June 2020 1:55 PM

Mapisa-Nqakula taken to task over SANDF's heavy-handedness during lockdown

30 June 2020 1:50 PM

Sassa reconsidering declined R350 grant applications for possible payout

30 June 2020 1:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA