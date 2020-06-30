South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2%





Stats SA has just released on Tuesday the GDP figures for the first quarter of 2020.

The economy recorded its third consecutive quarter of economic decline falling by 2% in the first quarter of 2020.

South Africa's economy has been in decline for a number of years but now amid the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown impact, it could well worsen.

Lester Kiewit talks to Statistician-General at Statistics SA Risenga Maluleke.

These numbers released were recorded before the lockdown was implemented.

The impact of Covid-19 was not only felt when we as a country instituted lockdown. We should remember that previously, earlier that 27 March, when our lockdown kicked in, other countries had already instituted travel restrictions. Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-General - StatsSA

He says this had an impact on areas such as manufacturing, mining and imports and exports.

The larger contribution to negative growth came from mining sitting at a growth of negative 21.5% while it contributed 1.7 to negative growth. Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-General - StatsSA

He says good rains saw positive growth in the agricultural sector but it was not enough to offset the negative growth in other sectors.

Maluleke emphasises that South Africa's links to external economies have resulted in a broader impact of worldwide restrictions and lockdowns on the economy.

