South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2%

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
How Hollywood is surviving the pandemic - SA actress Embeth Davidtz
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Bastille festival goes virtual
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Darielle Robertson
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Aschbird
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gareth Asch
Today at 15:10
South Africa slashes science budget
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Adam - MD of SARAO (the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory)
Today at 15:20
Hong Kong national security law passed by China
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steve Vines - Hong Kong based writer and journalist
Today at 15:40
Should we be seeing tighter local lockdowns?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 15:50
A boycott of Facebook by major advertisers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Britten - Communication strategist
Today at 16:10
Western Cape Schools and Covid-19 questions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:20
Music piracy costs SA R500 million a year - here's a way to stop it
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Loubser - CEO of Tencent Africa Service
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
DTI investigating National Lotteries Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Raymond Joseph - journalist, a journalism trainer and a media consultant
Today at 17:46
Food, land and seed activist Zayaan Khan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zayaan Khan
Today at 18:09
Stats SA to release first quarter GDP
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA cuts budget for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sarah Wild - Science Writer at ...
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Naken Insurance disrupting the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alex Thomson - Co-Founder at Naked Insurance
Today at 20:25
Second interview
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Nicholson
South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2%

30 June 2020 12:57 PM
by
Tags:
GDP
StatsSA
Statistician general Risenga Maluleka

Statistician-General at Statistics SA Risenga Maluleke discusses the impact of global Covid-19 travel restrictions on South Africa.

Stats SA has just released on Tuesday the GDP figures for the first quarter of 2020.

The economy recorded its third consecutive quarter of economic decline falling by 2% in the first quarter of 2020.

South Africa's economy has been in decline for a number of years but now amid the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown impact, it could well worsen.

Lester Kiewit talks to Statistician-General at Statistics SA Risenga Maluleke.

These numbers released were recorded before the lockdown was implemented.

The impact of Covid-19 was not only felt when we as a country instituted lockdown. We should remember that previously, earlier that 27 March, when our lockdown kicked in, other countries had already instituted travel restrictions.

Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-General - StatsSA

He says this had an impact on areas such as manufacturing, mining and imports and exports.

The larger contribution to negative growth came from mining sitting at a growth of negative 21.5% while it contributed 1.7 to negative growth.

Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-General - StatsSA

He says good rains saw positive growth in the agricultural sector but it was not enough to offset the negative growth in other sectors.

Maluleke emphasises that South Africa's links to external economies have resulted in a broader impact of worldwide restrictions and lockdowns on the economy.

Listen to the interview below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


