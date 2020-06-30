Giving birth in the time of Covid-19: Midwives report rise in home births in SA
It's supposed to be one of the most joyous moments of one's life, but women around the world who're preparing to give birth are now having to deal with the added anxiety of doing so during a global pandemic.
In South Africa, midwife specialist and general manager of the Sister Lilian Centre Dr Margreet Wibbelink says since the start of the Covid-19 crisis there's been an increased demand for midwife services.
I've been getting lots of phone calls from really worried mommies to assist them with a home birth and I've heard that from midwives all over.Dr Margreet Wibbelink, Midwife specialist and general manager - Sister Lilian Centre
She says in addition to patients fears that they may contract Covid-19, many are also concerned that hospitals are unable to deal with the added demands of the pandemic:
It's the fear of the system not really functioning properly...some hospitals that are just not really coping with the demand.Dr Margreet Wibbelink, Midwife specialist and general manager - Sister Lilian Centre
Some hospitals have had to close for up to a week which has put tremendous stress on women because now they've had to travel far to give birth.Dr Margreet Wibbelink, Midwife specialist and general manager - Sister Lilian Centre
Listen to the full conversation below:
