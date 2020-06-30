Giving birth in the time of Covid-19: Midwives report rise in home births in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:10
How Hollywood is surviving the pandemic - SA actress Embeth Davidtz
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Bastille festival goes virtual
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Darielle Robertson
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Aschbird
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gareth Asch
Today at 15:10
South Africa slashes science budget
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Adam - MD of SARAO (the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory)
Today at 15:20
Hong Kong national security law passed by China
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steve Vines - Hong Kong based writer and journalist
Today at 15:40
Should we be seeing tighter local lockdowns?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 15:50
A boycott of Facebook by major advertisers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Britten - Communication strategist
Today at 16:10
Western Cape Schools and Covid-19 questions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:20
Music piracy costs SA R500 million a year - here's a way to stop it
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Loubser - CEO of Tencent Africa Service
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
DTI investigating National Lotteries Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Raymond Joseph - journalist, a journalism trainer and a media consultant
Today at 17:46
Food, land and seed activist Zayaan Khan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zayaan Khan
Today at 18:09
Stats SA to release first quarter GDP
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA cuts budget for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sarah Wild - Science Writer at ...
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Naken Insurance disrupting the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alex Thomson - Co-Founder at Naked Insurance
Today at 20:25
Second interview
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Nicholson
DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS' The investigation was brought about largely by GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph bringing the claims of corruption to light. 30 June 2020 1:42 PM
Giving birth in the time of Covid-19: Midwives report rise in home births in SA Midwife specialist Dr Margreet Wibbelink says there's been an increased demand for midwife services since the coronavirus crisis. 30 June 2020 1:17 PM
[LISTEN] My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school Danielle Gilbert speaks to Zain Johnson about her time at a private girls school in Cape Town and the pressure to assimilate... 30 June 2020 12:58 PM
Unions' stance puts SAA on very risky path to liquidation - DPE Nonny Mashika Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises discusses the way forward. 30 June 2020 8:50 AM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
Labour unions caused the liquidation of SAA! We’re out - Minister Pravin Gordhan SAA must be liquidated, some MPs said on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviewed independent business journalist Ray Mahlaka. 29 June 2020 6:26 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Shares down 8% in 24 hours Investors dumped the stock, sending the share price down by 8% on Friday, says Richard Lord. 29 June 2020 6:44 PM
A mountain of frozen chicken is about to be dumped on South Africa South Africa’s chicken industry is facing an existential threat from dumped imports, says Francois Baird of FairPlay. 29 June 2020 5:58 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining Restaurant Association CEO Wendy Alberts says they are happy to discuss with DTI issues such as how much alcohol may be served. 29 June 2020 8:29 AM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Giving birth in the time of Covid-19: Midwives report rise in home births in SA

30 June 2020 1:17 PM
by
Tags:
Pregnancy
home births
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Midwife specialist Dr Margreet Wibbelink says there's been an increased demand for midwife services since the coronavirus crisis.

It's supposed to be one of the most joyous moments of one's life, but women around the world who're preparing to give birth are now having to deal with the added anxiety of doing so during a global pandemic.

In South Africa, midwife specialist and general manager of the Sister Lilian Centre Dr Margreet Wibbelink says since the start of the Covid-19 crisis there's been an increased demand for midwife services.

I've been getting lots of phone calls from really worried mommies to assist them with a home birth and I've heard that from midwives all over.

 Dr Margreet Wibbelink, Midwife specialist and general manager - Sister Lilian Centre

She says in addition to patients fears that they may contract Covid-19, many are also concerned that hospitals are unable to deal with the added demands of the pandemic:

It's the fear of the system not really functioning properly...some hospitals that are just not really coping with the demand.

 Dr Margreet Wibbelink, Midwife specialist and general manager - Sister Lilian Centre

Some hospitals have had to close for up to a week which has put tremendous stress on women because now they've had to travel far to give birth.

 Dr Margreet Wibbelink, Midwife specialist and general manager - Sister Lilian Centre

Listen to the full conversation below:


30 June 2020 1:17 PM
by
Tags:
Pregnancy
home births
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Rondebosch Boys' High School

Rondebosch Boys' Grade 11 use next year's matric ball money to feed the needy

30 June 2020 7:34 AM

School's SRC member Cameron De Kock says the entire grade voted to donate the money to Howards's Soup Kitchen.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Minibus taxi commuters disembark Johannesburg transport 123rflocal 123rf

Taxis openly defy transport minister and lockdown regulations

29 June 2020 9:34 AM

Santaco spokesperson says if there is no government assistance, 45% of taxi operators will lose their vehicles to repossession.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant table setting 123rf

Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining

29 June 2020 8:29 AM

Restaurant Association CEO Wendy Alberts says they are happy to discuss with DTI issues such as how much alcohol may be served.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases at 131 800, more than 7 000 new infections

28 June 2020 9:13 AM

June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Labia Theatre

Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens

26 June 2020 3:05 PM

"We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they’ll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre’s Ludi Kraus.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer

26 June 2020 1:18 PM

Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Democracy constitution hands south african flag 123rf

The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court

26 June 2020 1:14 PM

"SA is a Constitutional democracy. The people must govern - Parliament should supervise. That’s our case," says MP Wouter Wessels.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus toilet paper 123rf 123rfworld 123rfbusiness australia

Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again

26 June 2020 12:22 PM

What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

[EXPLAINER] How Covid-19 modelling in South Africa works

26 June 2020 10:08 AM

Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa explains 'creating a model is more of an art than a science' as available data is used and changes.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

Supermarket cashier sanitising checkout Covid-19 123rf

W Cape Health MEC: How Covid sparks become flames

26 June 2020 9:47 AM

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the province's Covid-19 hotspot strategy.

Read More
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2%

Business Politics

DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS'

Local Politics

Rondebosch Boys' Grade 11 use next year's matric ball money to feed the needy

Local

Nurses to collect COVID-19 samples from EC patients whose tests were ‘lost’

30 June 2020 1:55 PM

Mapisa-Nqakula taken to task over SANDF's heavy-handedness during lockdown

30 June 2020 1:50 PM

Sassa reconsidering declined R350 grant applications for possible payout

30 June 2020 1:45 PM

