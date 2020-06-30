DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:10
How Hollywood is surviving the pandemic - SA actress Embeth Davidtz
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Bastille festival goes virtual
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Darielle Robertson
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Aschbird
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gareth Asch
Today at 15:10
South Africa slashes science budget
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Adam - MD of SARAO (the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory)
Today at 15:20
Hong Kong national security law passed by China
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steve Vines - Hong Kong based writer and journalist
Today at 15:40
Should we be seeing tighter local lockdowns?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 15:50
A boycott of Facebook by major advertisers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Britten - Communication strategist
Today at 16:10
Western Cape Schools and Covid-19 questions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:20
Music piracy costs SA R500 million a year - here's a way to stop it
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Loubser - CEO of Tencent Africa Service
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
DTI investigating National Lotteries Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Raymond Joseph - journalist, a journalism trainer and a media consultant
Today at 17:46
Food, land and seed activist Zayaan Khan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zayaan Khan
Today at 18:09
Stats SA to release first quarter GDP
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA cuts budget for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sarah Wild - Science Writer
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Naken Insurance disrupting the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alex Thomson - Co-Founder at Naked Insurance
Today at 20:25
Second interview
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Nicholson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS' The investigation was brought about largely by GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph bringing the claims of corruption to light. 30 June 2020 1:42 PM
Giving birth in the time of Covid-19: Midwives report rise in home births in SA Midwife specialist Dr Margreet Wibbelink says there's been an increased demand for midwife services since the coronavirus crisis. 30 June 2020 1:17 PM
[LISTEN] My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school Danielle Gilbert speaks to Zain Johnson about her time at a private girls school in Cape Town and the pressure to assimilate... 30 June 2020 12:58 PM
Unions' stance puts SAA on very risky path to liquidation - DPE Nonny Mashika Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises discusses the way forward. 30 June 2020 8:50 AM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
Labour unions caused the liquidation of SAA! We're out - Minister Pravin Gordhan SAA must be liquidated, some MPs said on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviewed independent business journalist Ray Mahlaka. 29 June 2020 6:26 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Shares down 8% in 24 hours Investors dumped the stock, sending the share price down by 8% on Friday, says Richard Lord. 29 June 2020 6:44 PM
A mountain of frozen chicken is about to be dumped on South Africa South Africa's chicken industry is facing an existential threat from dumped imports, says Francois Baird of FairPlay. 29 June 2020 5:58 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining Restaurant Association CEO Wendy Alberts says they are happy to discuss with DTI issues such as how much alcohol may be served. 29 June 2020 8:29 AM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS'

30 June 2020 1:42 PM
by
Tags:
Corruption
GroundUp
National Lotteries Commission
Raymond Joseph

The investigation was brought about largely by GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph bringing the claims of corruption to light.

The Department of Trade and Industry has commissioned an independent investigation into multi-million rand lottery-funded projects.

The investigation was brought about largely by GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph who wrote a scathing article exposing allegations of widespread corruption at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), with claims of at least part of the 30% of lottery ticket monies that is supposed to go to good causes.

Joseph says the Commission on two occasions commissioned its own inquiry.

So they were investigating themselves - and in both cases found the organisation had done nothing wrong.

Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp

There have been accusations of nepotism against their COO.

His family has profited hugely from lottery-funded projects.

Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp

DTI Minister Patel had tasked them to lay charges in the case of projects that had not been done, and the NLC released yet another report concluding no wrong-doing, says Joseph.

I think Patel had just had enough and he has ordered separately his own inquiry.

Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp

The inquiry is limited to investigating 4 particular projects running into tens of millions of rands. They are infrastructure projects that have never been completed says Joseph.

Once this has been done and all added up it is going to be bigger than VBS. It has been going on for years.

Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp

For the past 18 years, the NLC always listed the beneficiaries and amounts allocated in its annual report.

Joseph says he has no doubt that it was a result of this ongoing GroundUp investigation over the past few years that resulted in the NLC refusing to publish the beneficiary list in 2018 for the first time.

He says they used arguments that publishing such information would be illegal.

He says not all who work at the lottery are corrupt and not all projects are corrupt.

Certain parties are suing GroundUp and Joseph for defamation.

Listen to the interview below:


30 June 2020 1:42 PM
by
Tags:
Corruption
GroundUp
National Lotteries Commission
Raymond Joseph

Gynaecologist examines pregnant woman birth obstetrics 123rflifestyle 123rf

Giving birth in the time of Covid-19: Midwives report rise in home births in SA

30 June 2020 1:17 PM

Midwife specialist Dr Margreet Wibbelink says there's been an increased demand for midwife services since the coronavirus crisis.

Read More arrow_forward

blackgirljpg

[LISTEN] My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school

30 June 2020 12:58 PM

Danielle Gilbert speaks to Zain Johnson about her time at a private girls school in Cape Town and the pressure to assimilate...

Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-1jpg

'More international syndicates targeting SA to satisfy booming cigarette demand'

30 June 2020 12:47 PM

Profits generated by illicit cigarette traders in South Africa have reached unprecedented levels and transnational groups want a slice of the pie.

Read More arrow_forward

Rondebosch Boys' High School

Rondebosch Boys' Grade 11 use next year's matric ball money to feed the needy

30 June 2020 7:34 AM

School's SRC member Cameron De Kock says the entire grade voted to donate the money to Howards's Soup Kitchen.

Read More arrow_forward

hudsons-burger-joint-facebook-imagejpg

We've got to take the risk - Co-owner of Hudsons on reopening despite booze ban

29 June 2020 6:57 PM

Hudsons Burger Joint has reopened its restaurants for sit-down dining across Cape Town despite the ban on serving alcohol with meals.

Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane loses SCA bid to appeal ruling on Estina dairy farm report

29 June 2020 5:43 PM

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina dairy farm judgment.

Read More arrow_forward

asthma-inhaler-asthmatic-chronic-respiratory-condition-allergy-medication-123rf

Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds

29 June 2020 4:51 PM

Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

taxidjpg

We're waiting on NCC to rule on 100% loading capacity for taxis - Transport Dept

29 June 2020 3:32 PM

The Transport Department says it's waiting for the command council to take a decision on several matters tabled by the taxi industry.

Read More arrow_forward

mbaks3gif

More SA airports to reopen from July, Mbalula announces

29 June 2020 2:21 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that seven additional domestic airports will reopen on 1 July.

Read More arrow_forward

No smoking medical doctor consulting patient 123rfhealth #123rflifestyle 123rf

Private doctors experiencing severe financial distress and need a lifeline - PHF

29 June 2020 1:40 PM

The Progressive Health Forum (PHF) says that struggling private practitioners are in need of a lifeline from medical aid schemes.

Read More arrow_forward

Deflating piggy bank with flag of South Africa. National financial crisis 123rf

South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2%

30 June 2020 12:57 PM

Statistician-General at Statistics SA Risenga Maluleke discusses the impact of global Covid-19 travel restrictions on South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'clearly out of her depth and needs to go'

30 June 2020 10:09 AM

Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the latest appeal she lost regarding the judgment that found Vrede Dairy report unconstitutional.

Read More arrow_forward

5bad5cbc-6b7e-4f1f-8645-42121cf93eb0.jpg

Unions' stance puts SAA on very risky path to liquidation - DPE

30 June 2020 8:50 AM

Nonny Mashika Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises discusses the way forward.

Read More arrow_forward

Capitalism 123rf 123rfbusiness

Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty

29 June 2020 7:37 PM

Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology".

Read More arrow_forward

SAA

Labour unions caused the liquidation of SAA! We’re out - Minister Pravin Gordhan

29 June 2020 6:26 PM

SAA must be liquidated, some MPs said on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviewed independent business journalist Ray Mahlaka.

Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

DPE tells unions 'stop politicking, SAA employees' livelihoods are what matter'

29 June 2020 2:26 PM

DPE's Kgathatso Tlhakudi explains why the department announced on Sunday it's pulling out if the Leadership Consultative Forum

Read More arrow_forward

181108-bonginkosi-madikizelajpg

People have been pushed to the limits - WC Transport MEC on taxis going rogue

29 June 2020 11:31 AM

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says he understands why taxi operators have started defying the lockdown regulations.

Read More arrow_forward

man-in-florida-shots-white-powerpng

[VIDEO] Trump deletes 'white power' video tweet after backlash

29 June 2020 11:12 AM

Donald Trump tweeted a video on Sunday of pro and anti-Trump supporters at a Florida retirement village, and it went badly.

Read More arrow_forward

Minibus taxi commuters disembark Johannesburg transport 123rflocal 123rf

Taxis openly defy transport minister and lockdown regulations

29 June 2020 9:34 AM

Santaco spokesperson says if there is no government assistance, 45% of taxi operators will lose their vehicles to repossession.

Read More arrow_forward

mr-klink-montevideojpg

Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school

28 June 2020 4:42 PM

Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

