Cape Town mop-up operations continue after heavy weekend rain

The City's departments are continuing with mop-up operations following heavy rainfall which caused localised flooding, damage to informal structures, and to electrical lines across Cape Town.

The City's JP Smith says several trees were also uprooted due to strong gale-force winds.

We had uprooted trees, electricity damage and on the worst days of it, the City gets around 600 requests for assistance from across the city. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Smith says the City has distributed flood kits in various informal settlements and provided humanitarian relief by facilitating soup donations to vulnerable communities.

Officials are also focusing on 29 known areas that are repeatedly affected by adverse weather effort to mitigate the impact of flooding ahead of time, he adds.

