Is now a good time to buy a property?

Today at 18:09
Stats SA to release first quarter GDP
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:13
Township retailer Yebo Fresh secures international investment to increase distribution capacity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jessica Boonstra - Founder at Yebofresh
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA cuts budget for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sarah Wild - Science Writer at ...
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Naken Insurance disrupting the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alex Thomson - Co-Founder at Naked Insurance
Today at 20:25
A violent day in the life of a man in Lavender Hill
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Nicholson
Today at 21:31
Equal Education to hold Children’s Conference on learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tracey Malawana
No Items to show
Latest Local
'The worst is yet to come' - WHO's bleak Covid-19 forecast The WHO on Tuesday said that the coronavirus crisis was not even close to being over and that the worst is yet to come. 30 June 2020 4:47 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
Cape Town mop-up operations continue after heavy weekend rain The severe weather conditions caused havoc over the weekend, with power outages and infrastructure damage across the city. 30 June 2020 2:59 PM
View all Local
DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS' The investigation was brought about largely by GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph bringing the claims of corruption to light. 30 June 2020 1:42 PM
South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2% Statistician-General at Statistics SA Risenga Maluleke discusses the impact of global Covid-19 travel restrictions on South Africa... 30 June 2020 12:57 PM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'clearly out of her depth and needs to go' Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the latest appeal she lost regarding the judgment that found Vrede Dairy report unconstitutional. 30 June 2020 10:09 AM
View all Politics
South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2% Statistician-General at Statistics SA Risenga Maluleke discusses the impact of global Covid-19 travel restrictions on South Africa... 30 June 2020 12:57 PM
Unions' stance puts SAA on very risky path to liquidation - DPE Nonny Mashika Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises discusses the way forward. 30 June 2020 8:50 AM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative. 29 June 2020 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Is now a good time to buy a property?

30 June 2020 2:16 PM
by
Tags:
Property
!Khomani Cultural Landscape
Cape Town property
interest rate
buy property South Africa
Buying property
CoCT property
Africa property investment
bond repayment

With the prime lending rate having dropped more than 2% since the start of the year could now be a good time to buy a property?

One of the most common questions when it comes to buying a property is 'when is the best time to buy?'

According to corporate specialist financial planner Slyvia Walker now is a great time to take advantage of record-low interest rates:

In January the prime interest rate was at 10%, it's now 7.25% so it's come down significantly.

Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

She says that makes a huge difference in terms of how much one is able to borrow:

If somebody is earning R30 000 a month, earlier this year at 10% they would have qualified for a loan of about R932 000, now with the lower interest rate they can qualify for a loan of around R1.13 million.

Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Because the interest rate is low, the criteria the bank would look at in terms of your income is obviously a lot easier now to afford the property you want...

Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

However, Walker says there are considerations to make before taking the biggest loan you can get:

What happens if that interest rate starts to climb, it might become unaffordable.

Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Walker says to avoid any nasty surprises when it comes to their home loan repayment, some people opt for fixed-rate bond:

The fixed interest rate is normally about 1-3% higher than the current rate, and it's really a bit of a gamble.

Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner 

Listen to the full interview below:


