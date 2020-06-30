It feels like this economy's in a death spiral - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:39
SA cuts budget for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sarah Wild - Science Writer at ...
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Naken Insurance disrupting the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alex Thomson - Co-Founder at Naked Insurance
Today at 20:25
A violent day in the life of a man in Lavender Hill
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Nicholson
Today at 21:31
Equal Education to hold Children’s Conference on learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tracey Malawana
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
'The worst is yet to come' - WHO's bleak Covid-19 forecast The WHO on Tuesday said that the coronavirus crisis was not even close to being over and that the worst is yet to come. 30 June 2020 4:47 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
Cape Town mop-up operations continue after heavy weekend rain The severe weather conditions caused havoc over the weekend, with power outages and infrastructure damage across the city. 30 June 2020 2:59 PM
View all Local
DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS' The investigation was brought about largely by GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph bringing the claims of corruption to light. 30 June 2020 1:42 PM
South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2% Statistician-General at Statistics SA Risenga Maluleke discusses the impact of global Covid-19 travel restrictions on South Africa... 30 June 2020 12:57 PM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'clearly out of her depth and needs to go' Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the latest appeal she lost regarding the judgment that found Vrede Dairy report unconstitutional. 30 June 2020 10:09 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open, claims tourism body The Tourism Business Council of SA has interpreted the new level 3 regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel can re... 29 June 2020 7:28 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
It feels like this economy's in a death spiral - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

30 June 2020 6:29 PM
by
South Africa’s economy shrank by 2% in Q1/2020, its third consecutive contraction. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Adrian Saville.

South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 2% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, Statistics South Africa announced on Tuesday.

It’s the third consecutive quarter of economic contraction.

GDP fell by 0.8% in Q3/2020 and by 1.4% in Q4/2020.

Mining fell by 21.5%, the steepest decline in six years.

Manufacturing was down by 8.5% while construction fell by 4.7%, the seventh contraction in a row.

The lockdown started on 27 March and this data, therefore, doesn’t capture its impact on the economy.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni last week said he expects the economy to shrink by 7.2% in 2020, its worst performance in 90 years.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Professor Adrian Saville for comment.

Saville is the Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance and Strategy at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs).

It feels like this is an economy in a death spiral!

Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show

Related articles:

Our per-person income is about the same today as 10 years ago…

Professsor Adrian Saville, CEO - Cannon Asset Managers

Agriculture showed a very big bounce… a little bit of buoyancy in the household sector…

Professsor Adrian Saville, CEO - Cannon Asset Managers

We have run out of money! We must make hard decisions, now! We are in an exceptionally hard place. The only way to get out is to… batten down on state-owned enterprise, bringing down our public sector wage bill, demanding infrastructure investment is assessed on impact and delivery…

Professsor Adrian Saville, CEO - Cannon Asset Managers

The -20% [fixed investment] points to an economy that stays in a recession… We must shift that number… It’s not about bailing out airlines! It's about making sure the investment translates into infrastructure…

Professsor Adrian Saville, CEO - Cannon Asset Managers

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


