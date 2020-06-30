'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo
She's carved out an enviable career for herself in Hollywood since leaving South Africa in the 1990's, but Schindler's List star Embeth Davitz admits not everything about her life in Tinseltown has been the stuff of dreams.
The Rhodes University graduate and former _Ray Donovan _cast member spoke to Cape Talk's Bianca Resnekov about her personal experiences of sexual harassment in Hollywood and the importance of the #MeToo movement.
I knew Harvey Weinstein very well, he produced a lot of the shows that I did, I even knew him a bit socially.Embeth Davitz, Actress
Producer Weinstein was jailed back in March for 23 years for rape and sexual assault and while Davitz says while she was never victimized by Weinstein, she has experienced sexual harassment during her film career.
Thank god he never made a pass at me, it sounds so traumatic and horrific...but I definitely had people inappropriately make passes at me...Embeth Davitz, Actress
It was a given back in the day that these guys had power, that it was very chauvinistic...Embeth Davitz, Actress
US-born Davitz was spent her formative years in South Africa, attending high school in Pretoria and making her acting debut as Juliet in a performance of Romeo and Juliet at the Maynardville Open-Air Theatre in Cape Town.
You can listen to the full interview with Davitz by clicking below:
